    Why this October will be different for Tennessee football, other SEC predictions | Adams

    By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBtH6_0vrGHg1000

    October often has been unkind to Tennessee football .

    Having Alabama has an annual opponent on the third week of October had something to do that. But even without the Tide, UT’s October schedule often could be daunting.

    This October should be different – in a good way.

    Alabama remains as an October regular. However, there are only two other games, both against unranked opponents. Arkansas on Saturday will account for the only road test. Florida will come to Neyland Stadium the following week, and an open date awaits the Vols after the Alabama game.

    That contrasts sharply with the troubles October so frequently has presented, starting in 2008 when Tennessee took a tumble that would have a long-lasting effect.

    From 2008-23, Tennessee played at least two nationally ranked opponents every year except three. And in two of those seasons when it played only one nationally ranked opponent it was against the nation’s No. 1 team.

    Tennessee 37, Arkansas 16: The Vols haven’t just won four consecutive games. They have won them all by double-figure margins and have covered the point spread as well.

    That won’t change if the Vols crank up their passing game in Fayetteville. UAB’s Jacob Zeno passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns against the Razorbacks . Oklahoma State’s Alex Bowman passed for 326 yards and a touchdown.

    Ole Miss 34, South Carolina 24: The Gamecocks almost upset LSU at Williams-Brice Stadium. They would have had a better shot at upsetting the Rebels if Kentucky hadn’t delivered a wake-up call to Ole Miss last week in Oxford.

    At least, I think it was a wake-up call for a team that looked capable of making the playoffs. If Ole Miss loses to the Gamecocks, you should Google former New Orleans Saints coach Jim Mora’s press-conference rant on “playoffs.”

    On second thought, Google it regardless of the outcome. It’s funny.

    Florida 35, UCF 34: Gators coach Billy Napier said during the open week the Gators need to become more consistent.

    I thought they had been consistent.

    When they meet a reasonably talented opponent (See Texas A&M and Miami for details) in The Swamp, they get manhandled. How’s that for consistency?

    So, perhaps if Florida is less consistent, it can beat a UCF team that made Colorado look more like a playoff contender than its usual clown show in a 48-21 loss last week.

    Alabama 41, Vanderbilt 17: This is a historical mismatch of epic proportions.

    The Tide haven’t won fewer than 10 games since 2007. Vanderbilt has never won 10 games in a season.

    However, the Commodores did go 9-0 in 1904 when they averaged 52.4 points per game and allowed only four points. Fortunately for the Tide, they weren’t on Vanderbilt’s schedule that season.

    Georgia 37, Auburn 14: Imagine how much better Auburn’s offense would be if it had signed wide receiver Ryan Williams, who is starring as a freshman at Alabama.

    Oops. I forgot that if you want four- and five-star receivers to shine, you need a four-star or better quarterback. Auburn is a couple of stars short of that, which coach Hugh Freeze will be quick to tell you after another loss.

    ADAMS: How Tennessee football compares to Georgia and Alabama in 2024. Times are changing

    Missouri 27, Texas A&M 24: The Tigers have made it this far without a road test. Although the Aggies haven’t been impressive on offense in a 4-1 start, Kyle Field isn’t an accommodating venue for visitors.

    Missouri also has been unimpressive despite its 4-0 start, which raises the question: If you need two overtimes to beat Vanderbilt, should that really count as a victory?

    Nonetheless, I trust Missouri’s quarterback (Brady Cook) more than the Aggies’ quarterback (whoever that might be).

    Record: 51-10 (.836), 30-19 (.612).

    John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why this October will be different for Tennessee football, other SEC predictions | Adams

