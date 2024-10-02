Open in App
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Opinion: Saturday, Arkansas matters again. Tennessee hasn't beaten the Razorbacks in three tries. | Strange

    By Mike Strange,

    2 days ago

    For Tennessee, Arkansas is the football rivalry that almost took off.

    When the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992, Tennessee-Arkansas was a border war and natural match.

    And for 11 years, 1992-2002, the series produced meaningful Saturdays. Then the schedule format changed. Then more expansion. Now, the Razorbacks are an afterthought to the Vols. And vice versa.

    This Saturday, Arkansas matters again. Tennessee will try to snap a three-game losing streak to the Razorbacks. Erik Ainge was the last Vol QB to beat Arkansas. Think about that.

    The paramount date is Nov. 14, 1998. I mention Clint Stoerner. You fill in the details.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12f05e_0vrGHbbN00

    But there have been other significant battles. Here are five of them.

    1992: The Razorbacks’ first trip to Neyland Stadium found Tennessee – team and fan base – in fraught times.

    After Johnny Majors had heart surgery before the season, interim coach Phillip Fulmer guided the Vols to rousing wins over Georgia and Florida, making him wildly popular. Majors’ unanticipated return after the Florida win created tension. Still, wins over Cincinnati and LSU followed and the Vols were 5-0 and ranked No. 4 when Arkansas arrived.

    A Heath Shuler touchdown provided a comfortable 24-16 margin with 10:28 to play. Then things fell apart. Arkansas returned a punt for a touchdown with 2:28 left – and recovered the onside kickoff.

    With two seconds on the clock, Todd Wright hit a 41-yard field goal. The Razorbacks had the upset, 25-24.

    The Vols had a mess. Losses to Alabama and South Carolina followed, after which UT forced Majors to announce his resignation on Nov. 13.

    1997: Peyton Manning’s last chance to win an SEC title was tested in Little Rock.

    Arkansas led 22-17 early in the fourth quarter, but Manning found Marcus Nash for a TD for a 23-22 lead. A two-point try failed.

    The outcome was still in doubt when Arkansas was forced to punt with under 5 minutes to play. UT’s Eric Brown blocked the punt and recovered at the Razorback 18. Two plays later, Jamal Lewis scored for a 30-22 lead.

    That stood up, and after wins over Kentucky and Vandy, the Vols went to Atlanta and beat Auburn for the SEC title.

    1999: The Fulmer era peaked in the 1998 national title. A year later, an early loss to Florida hurt but six straight wins put UT back in the title hunt.

    On Nov. 13 in Fayetteville, No. 3 Tennessee led 24-14 in the third quarter. All good.

    But QB Stoerner got his revenge for ’98, burning the Vols with two TD passes to claim a 28-24 lead with 3:44 to play. UT’s final four possessions were a fumble, two punts and a fourth-down incomplete pass.

    No repeat.

    2001: The great 9/11-postponed Dec. 1 victory at Florida to clinch the SEC East mattered only because the Vols found a way to win their SEC opener at Arkansas.

    Literally, a dark and stormy night. The game was delayed twice by lightning. But UT’s offense had no electricity. Arkansas led 3-0 entering the fourth quarter.

    An Alex Walls field goal tied it. Finally, Casey Clausen hit Kelley Washington for a 30-yard gain to the Arkansas 16. From there, Walls gave UT a 6-3 lead with 3:52 left.

    An interception got the ball back and, with 59 ticks left on the clock, Travis Stephens – on his 41 st carry of the night – scored the game’s only touchdown for a 13-3 win.

    2002: The longest game in Tennessee history. Four hours, nine seconds. Six overtimes.

    That the Vols blew a 17-3 in the fourth quarter was forgotten by the time Casey Clausen hit Jason Witten with a 25-yard touchdown in the sixth overtime to salvage a 41-38 win.

    Backup kicker Phillip Newman had his career highlight, converting field goals in the first and second overtimes. Troy Fleming recovered a Jabari Davis fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the fifth overtime. What a night.

    Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Opinion: Saturday, Arkansas matters again. Tennessee hasn't beaten the Razorbacks in three tries. | Strange

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Sampson Holder
    1d ago
    New team and year, GO BIG ORANGE!!!
    
