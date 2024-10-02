Archie Green was hit by a car. Tennessee baseball stepped up to lift the 9-year-old's spirits

Sissy Green ran out of space.

She penned name after name onto a seven-foot scroll of butcher’s paper. It wasn’t nearly enough to accommodate the overflow of love for her 9-year-old son Archie. She wrote smaller on the edges. She wrote diagonally between the initial five columns. She wrote hundreds of names wherever she could.

Together, they make up Archie’s prayer team, the overwhelming band of supporters formed after Archie was hit by a car in early September. The massive sheet of brown paper covers a section of the wall next to Archie’s bed to remind him of how many people care about him as he spends months in a wheelchair recovering from multiple broken bones.

“I wanted him to be able to physically see how many people were rooting for him,” Sissy said.

Those rooting for Archie include those he roots for from Lindsey Nelson Stadium to Omaha, Nebraska.

“Tony V.” is the name at the top of the right column, starting a run of familiar Tennessee baseball names. The coach of the national championship team and the Vols rallied around Archie, sending videos and gifts and boosting the spirits of a baseball-adoring boy in the aftermath of trauma.

“It was cool to see a kid that loves baseball, drives to Omaha, gives his all for Tennessee — it is cheesy but then when he needed it, Vol baseball turned out for him, a 9-year-old kid they don’t even know,” Sissy said. “He will never forget that."

How Archie Green ended up in hospital following an accident

Sissy was having a normal morning on Sept. 6. At least, as normal as a morning can be for the mother of six boys under the age of 10.

She was jolted from making breakfast and cleaning the oven when a man appeared at the back door.

“He said, ‘Your son has been in a bike accident,’ ” Sissy said.

Archie and Henry, the oldest Green son at 10, were riding bikes on the large semi-circle driveway in front of the Green's West Knoxville house as they often do. Sissy calmly followed to where the driveway meets the road, thinking Archie had merely fallen given the Greens have spent many hours teaching bike safety.

A woman was on the phone with 911 requesting an ambulance. Sissy was confused. Then the woman delivered the reality: She hit Archie with her car.

Sissy looked down and spotted Archie’s left leg. It was swollen and looked unnatural.

“Then it all hit,” Sissy said. “It felt like it was moving in slow motion.”

The details of the accident filled in through the following hours.

Archie turned his bike onto the street at the end of the driveway. There was a large plumber’s truck parked across the street. The woman was driving into the glare of the morning sun. Archie saw the car but it was too late to swerve into the lawn. He suffered a broken leg, his right wrist was broken in two places, and he had a concussion. He was wearing a helmet, which helped — and there is gratitude it wasn’t worse and that the woman, also a mother, sprung into caregiving action.

All Sissy knew in the moment was Archie was injured badly and she had to respond. She was a superhero mom in crisis, organizing and covering all possible needs. She called Daniel, her husband, and then her parents. She phoned Megan Cantrell, a neighbor and friend, to watch the kids in case her parents didn’t arrive before the ambulance had to leave.

That final phone call began a path toward Tennessee baseball.

How Tennessee baseball started supporting Archie Green

Blake Burke was the first UT baseball player to hear about Archie.

He heard from Maddie France, his longtime girlfriend, who had received word from Blakely Shuler, her friend and the babysitter for the Cantrell family. Cantrell asked if it would be possible to get a message for Archie from Burke, his favorite Tennessee baseball player.

Burke began an avalanche of adoration from the Vols. He relayed the news to the team and Vitello. In less than two hours, Sissy had six videos from the Vols — including Burke and Vitello.

Each clip was about 10 seconds but carried much more weight.

“It is one thing to be brought food when you go through something sad or traumatic but it is another thing when you hear from people,” Daniel said.

The Greens received the videos while Archie was in surgery. They were overcome with emotion. It was probably more special to them in the moment to know their injured son was covered in prayer and care — and from some of his heroes.

“To see your kid go through something traumatic, being able to lift his spirits that same day, it is indescribable," Sissy said.

They showed the surgeon the videos when he came to tell them Archie was doing well. A pair of nurses appeared because they heard Vitello’s voice and wanted to know what was going on.

Then Archie got his chance to see the videos.

He watched a compilation of clips from his friends wishing him well. Then Vols catcher Cannon Peebles appeared on his mom’s iPhone.

“He popped up and I was like, ‘What in the world?’ ” Archie said. “I kept watching and it was like, ‘This is crazy.’ ”

The Vols kept coming. Peebles wished Archie a speedy recovery. Pitcher Chris Stamos said the Vols were there for him. Pitcher Marcus Phillips implored him to be strong. Pitcher Drew Beam wished him well in surgery. Burke let him know the team would be praying for him.

Vitello was the final video. That added another layer of emotion. Archie was still groggy from surgery but the joy pushed through.

“Tony Vitello, he is a superhero in my book now,” Sissy said.

Tony Vitello raised the bar to make a Vols fan for life

Archie sent videos thanking the players and Vitello for their kindness.

He didn’t know another Vitello video was coming as Sissy’s brother, Bert Bean, had ordered a Cameo video from Vitello.

Vitello had a surprise. He told Archie he liked his orange cast and that he is a big fan of his. He offered the Greens tickets to a game of Archie's choosing next season.

“You made a deal with us and said you can’t wait to cheer us on next spring so we will help you out,” Vitello said in the video.

Omaha and the College World Series, Archie unwaveringly declared. The excitement overtook the part of Vitello’s offer that mentioned a game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He likely will pick a game in the Texas A&M series in April.

The College World Series is a central piece of Archie’s fandom, which began with the 2022 Vols and star player Drew Gilbert. The Greens attended the CWS in each of the past two seasons, including the three-game finals against Texas A&M in June.

The Greens — Daniel, Sissy, and their four oldest boys — road tripped to Omaha this year in their 12-passenger van. They wrote “honk if you love Tony” on the rear window, went to UT tailgates and cheered for the Vols. The boys wore player-centric T-shirts. Archie sported a Burke T-shirt to the title game.

Archie and Henry have already written papers for school about the experience.

“I will never forget this moment,” Archie wrote at the end of his paper.

The 2024 trip led to a connection with Natalie Burke, Blake’s mother. The boys stood next to Natalie during a send-off at the team hotel. She asked Sissy to send her a video she filmed. Sissy recalled the exchange while spilling over with gratitude for what the Vols did for Archie. She wanted to thank the players’ mothers for how well their sons were raised. She did so with a text to Natalie and another wave of support started.

The Burkes have continued to check in on Archie. Catcher Cal Stark reached out on Instagram. Pitcher Zander Sechrist contacted Sissy and wants to meet Archie. The Sechrist family sent baseball cards and some autographs.

“Those boys were just so generous with their time and celebrity,” Sissy said. “Something like that goes so far for a 9-year-old kid. He was already a huge fan. Now, I think he would follow Blake Burke to the ends of the earth.”

How Zander Sechrist is inspiring Archie Green

Daniel brought Henry to East Tennessee Children's Hospital the morning after Archie’s accident and he delivered hope into the room.

“He told me I could be like Zander Sechrist,” Archie said.

Henry reminded Archie that Sechrist had broken his right arm when he was a 2-year-old, which led him to become left-handed and, ultimately, a star pitcher at Tennessee.

Archie told the paramedic in the ambulance on the way to the hospital that he wants to be a baseball player when he grows up.

Broken bones can't shatter the dream of a glowing 9-year-old.

He wore a cream Vols jersey home from the hospital on Sept. 8 and got to work, throwing a Wiffle ball with his left hand in the driveway less than 48 hours after surgery. He progressed to a soft baseball and Henry has Archie on a mission to work up to a baseball. Walt, 7, and Bert, 5, and 2-year-old twins Duke and Dutch are big supporters.

“They are all taking it seriously, which has been nice because it has given Archie something to do and look forward to,” Sissy said.

TITLE: Inside Tennessee baseball's national championship celebration, from dirt to tears

Archie will be in wheelchair for the next few months while recovering. He’s used to being a flag football quarterback, a budding swimmer, and an avid baseball player. He’s out of commission for a bit but that can only slow him an eager kid so much.

He throws cornhole bags at the hole in the board to practice his aim. He picks cards adorning his bedroom wall, naming his target and throwing a ball at it from his bed. His brothers cheer when he hits the intended target.

Archie ends each day with another target. He calls out a column and then a number. The information leads to a name from Archie’s prayer team. He prays for that person, the reminder that he is loved serving as a reminder to love others.

There’s always space for that.

