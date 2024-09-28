Why do roads seem to flood around Knoxville whenever it rains?

Residents of Knoxville and Knox County were advised "turn around don't drown" as rain and winds from Hurricane Helene slammed the region. That means don't be ambitious when it comes to driving through pools of water, even if they might not look that deep.

Why does so much water pool on roads around Knoxville when it rains, even sometimes when it's just drizzling?

Jim Snowden, chief engineer at Knox County Engineering and Public Works, told Knox News several factors can contribute to flooded roads, such as fall foliage and Knoxville's topography.

That's why officials are advising drivers to be careful on streets into this weekend, even after the skies clear up. Snowden encouraged people to call the county's engineering and public works department at 865-215-5800 if they have any questions about road conditions or if they need assistance.

Flood concerns won't dissipate right away once the rain stops. Snowden said his department will make sure the water has a place to go after the rain, and he expects there to be fallen trees to clean up, too.

Road maintenance is key

Snowden said his agency does preventative maintenance, like clearing growth, especially when the shoulder of a road has gravel that could prevent water from going into a ditch.

"If there's something on the edge of the road, even just 2-3 inches, it's going to hold that water back from getting into the ditch," Snowden said.

The next flooding risk is the ditches themselves, Snowden said. As leaves fall off trees, they clog ditches and prevent the flow of water. That's why Snowden's team puts so much work into clearing ditches.

"It's all about keeping the flow paths open for us," he said. "That's ultimately why water stands in the road and creates those challenging problems."

East Tennessee topography is a challenge

"(Topography) doesn't help," Snowden said.

A lot of roads in Knox County used to be very narrow because of the hilly, uneven terrain but have since been expanded. While the roadways are new and improved, the ditches surrounding them aren't as reliable as ditches near newly engineered roads, he said.

And steeper areas of the county are more dangerous to drivers because it's harder for engineers to build ditches to promote water flow.

Areas to watch out for

Knox County has a few watersheds, and residents who live near the lower ends of those are at the highest risk for flash flooding. He mentioned the far west end of the county, such as where Beaver Creek and Conner Creek dump into bigger lakes.

"It (can have) stopped raining, but those creeks are still collecting all that runoff. Those very far, remote, downstream channels are the ones we have to watch out for," he said. "Those creeks get full and then they overflow their banks."

Will flooding after Hurricane Helene be as bad as 2019?

Knox County experienced historic flooding in 2019 , but Snowden isn't worried about that this time.

Back in 2019, Snowden said, several weeks of rain were followed by a large storm. The ground was already oversaturated from the earlier rain and couldn't handle more water.

"It was like the perfect storm," he said.

This time around, the area experienced just three consecutive days of rain, rather than storms for weeks on end.

What's a flash flood?

Flash floods are the most dangerous type of flood because the water moves quickly. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they happen when heavy rainfall outweighs the ground's ability to absorb it.

They happen quickly, giving people little time to take preventative measures.

Densely populated areas are at the highest risk of flash flooding because construction reduces the amount of rain absorbed by the ground. Streams through cities and towns are helpful because they can route water to storm drains.

Turn around, don't drown

Regardless of the type of flood, drivers are instructed not to attempt driving through the water. That's especially true for the fast moving waters of flash floods, according to weather.gov ,

If waters do rise around your car, abandon the car instead of trying to drive through.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, 1 foot of water will float certain vehicles and 2 feet can carry away most vehicles, according to weather.gov.

It's also not safe to walk through moving water. Just 6 inches of moving water can cause a person to fall.

What's the difference between a flood warning and a flood watch?

A watch means flooding or flash flooding is possible within a designated area based on the current forecast, while a warning means it has been reported.

