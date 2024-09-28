Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Papermill Drive frequently floods when it rains. That problem won't be fixed anytime soon

    By Angela Dennis, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Despite ongoing concerns about periodic flooding along Papermill Drive, Knoxville has no immediate plans to upgrade the corridor due to budget constraints.

    The road, which serves as a critical connector between Kingston Pike and Weisgarber Road, has long been plagued by drainage issues, exacerbating flooding during heavy rains.

    According to a 2022 technical study, the area's low elevation and existing infrastructure pose significant challenges, with the area being prone to flooding, particularly around Fourth Creek. The study outlines potential improvements, including widening the roadway and relocating streams, with estimated costs exceeding $15 million. With no current funding allocated for these projects, however, city officials say they will continue to maintain the area but cannot implement significant upgrades.

    "Papermill is prone to flash flooding during extreme storms, so it's an area being monitored closely," Eric Vreeland deputy director of communications for the city of Knoxville, told Knox News. "Long term, the city has a long-range plan to upgrade this section of Papermill Drive, but the more-than-$15 million project is awaiting state and local funding.

    "It is a priority, but due to the high cost, it’s not a project that will be ready to move forward in the immediate future."

    What does the study say about how to fix Papermill?

    According to the 2022 technical study by the city, the stretch of Papermill between Kingston Pike and North Weisgarber Road has long had operational deficiencies, including high crash rates and poor drainage leading to flooding during heavy rainfalls.

    The study outlined several possible improvements, such as widening the roadway and improving pedestrian and cyclist accessibility, with the total cost of these upgrades estimated at $15 million.

    If the city moves ahead with the project at some point, the proposed upgrades could include the addition of multi-use paths, sidewalks and a left-turn lane to enhance safety and reduce congestion.

    Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Papermill Drive frequently floods when it rains. That problem won't be fixed anytime soon

    Dustin Atchison
    2d ago
    oh just like how they are so poor they can't fix Broadway of its bumpy ass road
    THE VAULT XL
    2d ago
    Papermill and lower end of Middlebrook have had flooding for years....why not FIX IT?! 🙄
