Knoxville entrepreneur expands her business from salon to inclusive event space

As a child, Andrea Sheree Yancey discovered her passion for hairstyling while on her mother’s front porch in Western Heights, spending countless hours braiding and styling her neighbors' hair while bringing smiles to their faces. She seized every opportunity to earn a little money through her craft but never imagined this passion would one day evolve into a successful career as a thriving Black entrepreneur.

After 16 years of running her hair salon, Sil Beauty, Yancey, 38, is now embarking on her next journey, expanding her business by opening SIL Beauty Square. The event space is designed to fulfill the mission of fostering community.

“My clients are my community. After years of having people in my chair I realized how much people really are just always looking for a safe space to enjoy themselves, so an event space just made sense," Yancey told Knox News. "Just like my salon this space is for anyone, from all walks of life, all demographics, everyone is welcome here."

SIL Beauty Square will offer rental space for local business owners and will serve as an outdoor venue for weddings and community events. For Yancey, it symbolizes an opportunity to give back to the community that shaped her.

Trade school path led to a business empire

When Yancey graduated from Fulton High School in 2004, she chose not to follow the traditional college path. Instead, she opted to leverage the talent she had developed over the years by obtaining her cosmetology license and becoming a master hairstylist.

For her, it just made sense.

“I worked for JC Penney at East Town Mall, I worked at West Town mall and corporate salons, but there were always hurdles. I felt there was a ceiling in working for someone else," Yancey said. "I didn’t have the opportunity, but I had the talent, so I began planning to open up my own space to make my own way."

By the age of 22, Yancey had saved $19,000 and invested every penny to open her first salon in West Knoxville, aiming to serve and cater to a diverse range of clientele.

“I’ve never been one to put myself in a box. I grew up in a diverse family. As a business owner, to be successful, I found that the key is to provide a need, not just a want," she said. "Everyone gets their hair done whether you are black, white, male or female. The same goes for having a good time; everyone needs a place to hold their next party or gathering."

Yancey believes the trade school path and entrepreneurship give youth another way out of poverty or to begin making money right out of high school.

"I was the child who didn't go to college like my sister did. But that's OK because I wanted to do my own thing. I didn't want to wait four or five years to start making money for myself," she said. "College isn't for everyone, but just like me, other young people can also go into business for themselves. You have options. Just find something you are good at and make something of it."

Land ownership part of legacy

Despite saving for five years, Yancey hadn't planned to open an event space. However, while driving on her day off to explore properties for her next venture, she unexpectedly found what she now sees as her “calling.”

I didn’t have anything in mind when I first started looking that day, but when I saw this place it just felt like it was mine," she said.

After numerous phone calls and facing several rejections, she finally secured a deal and closed on the property. For Yancey, the concept of land ownership was especially compelling, as she sees it as the key to generational wealth and a gateway to endless possibilities.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have the space and the land. Because one, I don't have to wait on my mother and father to pass away, for them to pass me along what would be mine," Yancey said. "I've been saving for this location for five years. It's been a journey. So, to be able to find this much space that I can build on to gives me piece of mind, it's an asset. And to own the land is just different."

Owning land is a crucial step toward building generational wealth for Black Americans, as it serves not only as a tangible asset but also as a foundation for economic stability and growth.

As of 2017, Black Americans owned approximately 1.5% of the nation's land, despite making up around 13% of the U.S. population. This disparity highlights the historical challenges and systemic barriers faced by Black individuals in acquiring and retaining land ownership.

The Sil Beauty Square experience

Inside the 1,900-square-foot building at the new Sil Beauty Square, which housed a dentist's office for more than 20 years, are six rooms, two bathrooms, and a central reception area. Nearly two acres of open outdoor space are available for events.

Yancey envisions the space as a versatile hub for Knoxville business owners, describing it as a "blank canvas" ready to accommodate just about anyone or any type of business that serves clients.

Rates start at $200 per hour with a three-hour minimum, and tables and chairs can be provided.

"It is definitely a multi-purpose space in a central location of town," Yancey said. "So, whether you see yourself hosting a birthday party or your wedding or anything in between, we have everything you need to make your next memory."

SIL Beauty Square, located at 2710 Sanderson Road, will host a family-friendly event for its grand opening 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets for the event are $10 at the door and include games, food, live entertainment and activities for all ages.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com.

