Knox retail is busy right now, and a few big-name stores are adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1301 S Heaton St, Knox, IN 46534

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find what they need, run the register, and keep shelves and floors looking good. This role is active, includes unloading trucks and stocking, and comes with benefits like health coverage options, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Knox, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a training path toward Store Manager. You’ll help lead the team, handle staffing, inventory, cash control, and store standards, and you’ll run the store when the manager is out. This is a good fit if you have a couple of years of retail leadership, a valid driver’s license, and want full-time hours with access to health benefits, 401(k), and paid leave (per company programs).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.