Knox TN 911 is mourning the death of dispatcher Ronnie Layne, who served the Knoxville community for more than two decades, working part-time on paper but fully committed to the agency’s mission. Co-workers remember him for his positive, “can do” attitude and his ability to brighten others’ days despite physical pain, and are asking the community to keep his family and his colleagues at Knoxville Fire Department - TN and Knox TN 911 in their thoughts and prayers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Knox TN 911