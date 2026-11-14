The Knox County Emergency Management Agency is seeking volunteers across Knox County, Indiana to help staff emergency warming centers and temporary shelters during extreme cold, long power outages, and other disasters. Volunteers may greet and register guests, hand out water, food, blankets, help keep the site safe and clean, and support people who need extra help; signing up does not mean you will always be called or required to respond. Individuals, churches, civic groups, and other organizations can register now using the online Volunteer Registration Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfOINFN-eLxy7w7JHaKNhyY7sodwtnTlY6Q8jNSzbJowF2hLQ/viewform

This content is adapted from materials provided by Knox County Emergency Management Agency