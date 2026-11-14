🚨 Knox County declares medical emergency over measles risk

The Knox County (Indiana) Health Department has declared a state of medical emergency because of the ongoing measles epidemic in the United States.

Public Health Director Alan Stewart says there are no measles cases currently reported in Knox County, but the declaration is meant to raise awareness and act early before it becomes a local problem.

Residents who are not vaccinated against measles are urged to get the measles vaccine as soon as possible from their primary care doctor, local hospital, or the Knox County Health Department.

If you’re unsure about your vaccination status, contact your healthcare provider or the health department to check your records and discuss getting vaccinated.