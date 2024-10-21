Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KnowTechie

    A new report details key specs of the iPhone 17 Slim

    By Ronil Thakkar,

    2 days ago
    Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

    The dust is yet to settle on the iPhone 16 series, and we are already hearing rumors about what to expect from the next-gen iPhone lineup . Shortly after the iPhone 16 lineup’s global debut, rumors about the iPhone 17 series started making rounds on the internet.

    The latest one details the key specifications of the rumored iPhone 17 Slim model (or iPhone 17 Air) scheduled to releases in September 2025. Let’s see what we can expect from this upcoming iPhone 17 series model.

    iPhone 17 Slim rumoured to feature 6.6-inch screen, 8GB RAM, single 48MP camera

    A research note from Jeff Puon, an investment bank Haitong International report (Via AppleInsider ), suggests the iPhone 17 Slim will feature a 6.6-inch display.

    This is in line with what Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young said in May. Apparently, Apple will axe the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series and replace it with the iPhone 17 Slim.

    If true, we’ll get a smaller display size , as the current Plus models offer slightly bigger 6.69-inch panels. As the name suggests, the iPhone 17 Slim will be the thinnest variant in the iPhone 17 lineup and feature an aluminum frame.

    Moreover, the device will come with a completely new design compared to the current-generation iPhone models.

    Besides this, the report also highlights that the phone will feature 8GB RAM and an A19 chip made with TSMC’s same 3nm process used with the A18 Pro chip.

    Since it has 8GB RAM and an upgraded chip at the helm, the device will likely support Apple Intelligence. It could also feature an Apple-designed 5G modem.

    Moreover, it also suggests that the iPhone 17 Slim will only house a single camera at the back, featuring a 48MP sensor. At the front, there will be a 24MP shooter for selfies and FaceTime calls.

    Since the iPhone 17 Slim is still 11 months away from its release, the hardware components of the device are subject to change.

    Are you looking forward to the iPhone 17 Slim? Would you pick it over the Pro models? Hit us up below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    OPPO Find X8 series finally gets a release date
    KnowTechie12 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition finally has a launch date
    KnowTechie5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Google Play Store forced to host other app stores for three years
    KnowTechie15 days ago
    Instagram launches profile cards feature to easily share your profile
    KnowTechie7 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Ecovacs Deebot T30S robot vacuum/mop now $649.99 on Prime Day
    KnowTechie15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Cool but dangerous: New Claude AI model can control your computer
    KnowTechie8 hours ago
    Samsung’s new Health app update adds health records feature
    KnowTechie7 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meta does more layoffs across Instagram, WhatsApp and more
    KnowTechie6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    You can now preorder Apple’s new iPad Mini, but should you?
    KnowTechie5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy