📅 Free youth vendor & talent market in Knob Noster

Kids who love to create, bake, or perform can take part in Knob Noster’s Downtown Youth Vendor Market on November 14, 10:00 am–1:00 pm.

Hosted by the Knob Noster Chamber of Commerce, this FREE “Future Makers Market” is for students in 1st–12th grade. Kids must make and be responsible for 90% of what they sell.

Youth can showcase and sell things like:

Artwork, crafts, candles, jewelry, decor

Baked goods, sweet treats, homemade products

Sewing, crochet, custom items

Photography, digital art, creative designs

Books, writing, poetry

Music and other performances

Business ideas and young entrepreneur ventures

It’s meant to build confidence and encourage kids’ talents and small business ideas.

Important: It is free to participate – do not pay anyone for this event. Vendor applications and full details are coming soon from the Knob Noster Chamber of Commerce.