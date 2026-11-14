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📅 Free youth vendor & talent market in Knob Noster
📅 Free youth vendor & talent market in Knob Noster
Kids who love to create, bake, or perform can take part in Knob Noster’s Downtown Youth Vendor Market on November 14, 10:00 am–1:00 pm.
Hosted by the Knob Noster Chamber of Commerce, this FREE “Future Makers Market” is for students in 1st–12th grade. Kids must make and be responsible for 90% of what they sell.
Youth can showcase and sell things like:
- Artwork, crafts, candles, jewelry, decor
- Baked goods, sweet treats, homemade products
- Sewing, crochet, custom items
- Photography, digital art, creative designs
- Books, writing, poetry
- Music and other performances
- Business ideas and young entrepreneur ventures
It’s meant to build confidence and encourage kids’ talents and small business ideas.
Important: It is free to participate – do not pay anyone for this event. Vendor applications and full details are coming soon from the Knob Noster Chamber of Commerce.
More Info: Knob Noster's Downtown Youth Vendor Market - Warre...
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