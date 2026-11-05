Youth Vendor Market downtown Nov. 14; sign-up ends Nov. 6

The Knob Noster Chamber of Commerce will host its first Youth Vendor Market on Saturday, November 14, from 10 AM–1 PM in downtown Knob Noster on State Street, featuring 28 young entrepreneurs selling handmade goods and showcasing their talents. Youth registration for a booth closes on Friday, November 6; sign up at www.knchamber.org. State Street will be closed from McPherson Street to Bridge Street from Friday evening, November 13, through Saturday, November 14, at 2 PM, with vendor setup starting at 8 AM Saturday, so drivers should use other routes during that time. More information: https://www.knchamber.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Knob Noster Chamber of Commerce