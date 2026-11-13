Knightdale neighbors are offering some handy free items this week, from home decor to bedding and books. All of these are porch pickup in town, so you can grab them with an easy, contactless pickup.

Item: Pillowcase set

Pillowcase set Condition/details: Not specified; see photos for style and color

Not specified; see photos for style and color Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina

in Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Notes: Poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Holiday mailbox (likely seasonal/holiday decor)

Holiday mailbox (likely seasonal/holiday decor) Condition/details: Not specified; check photos for design and size

Not specified; check photos for design and size Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina

in Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Notes: Fair Chance Policy in place, so you don’t have to be the very first to reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 300 sheet set (likely a 300-thread-count bed sheet set)

300 sheet set (likely a 300-thread-count bed sheet set) Condition/details: Not specified; photos show exact type and pattern

Not specified; photos show exact type and pattern Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina

in Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Notes: Offered with a Fair Chance Policy so more people can respond.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Wall art

Wall art Condition/details: Not specified; see pictures for size, colors, and style

Not specified; see pictures for size, colors, and style Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina

in Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Notes: Fair Chance Policy means the giver will wait before picking a recipient.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Vase (listed as “Editable Vase” in the post)

Vase (listed as “Editable Vase” in the post) Condition/details: Not specified; photos will show shape and style

Not specified; photos will show shape and style Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina

in Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Notes: Fair Chance Policy gives multiple neighbors a shot at this free item.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Kids cookbook

Kids cookbook Condition/details: Not specified; check photos for cover and type of recipes

Not specified; check photos for cover and type of recipes Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina

in Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Notes: Offered under a Fair Chance Policy, so you can still ask even if it’s been posted a little while.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies in Knightdale can go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.