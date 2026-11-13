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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Knightdale Right Now
Knightdale neighbors are offering some handy free items this week, from home decor to bedding and books. All of these are porch pickup in town, so you can grab them with an easy, contactless pickup.
Pillowcase Set (Knightdale)
- Item: Pillowcase set
- Condition/details: Not specified; see photos for style and color
- Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Notes: Poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Holiday mailbox (Knightdale)
- Item: Holiday mailbox (likely seasonal/holiday decor)
- Condition/details: Not specified; check photos for design and size
- Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Notes: Fair Chance Policy in place, so you don’t have to be the very first to reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
300 Sheet Set (Knightdale)
- Item: 300 sheet set (likely a 300-thread-count bed sheet set)
- Condition/details: Not specified; photos show exact type and pattern
- Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Notes: Offered with a Fair Chance Policy so more people can respond.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wall art (Knightdale)
- Item: Wall art
- Condition/details: Not specified; see pictures for size, colors, and style
- Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Notes: Fair Chance Policy means the giver will wait before picking a recipient.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Editable Vase (Knightdale)
- Item: Vase (listed as “Editable Vase” in the post)
- Condition/details: Not specified; photos will show shape and style
- Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Notes: Fair Chance Policy gives multiple neighbors a shot at this free item.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Kids Cook book (Knightdale)
- Item: Kids cookbook
- Condition/details: Not specified; check photos for cover and type of recipes
- Pickup: Porch pickup in Knightdale, Wake County, North Carolina
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Notes: Offered under a Fair Chance Policy, so you can still ask even if it’s been posted a little while.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies in Knightdale can go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.