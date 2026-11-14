No Tip offered to deliver Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda for $18, according to a November 9 report. BY: UNSPLASH

Southern California startup No Tip put an $18 delivery price on Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda, with founder Jack Chen explaining in a November 9 report why office customers were willing to pay for the convenience.

Chen was pitching the service for office lunches, birthdays and family gatherings, where delivery would spare customers a trip.

By November 10, however, No Tip’s website listed the combo at $2.99 plus a separate delivery fee, leaving a distinction between the reported $18 delivered price and its current menu.

How a $1.50 combo became an $18 delivery

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda combo has been a food court staple for decades. BY: UNSPLASH

Costco’s hot dog deal dates to 1985, when the company’s first cart offered a hot dog and soda for $1.50, helping establish a bargain that has lasted for decades.

No Tip’s offer added the trip to the warehouse: Customers order through No Tip, which sends someone to Costco to collect the food and deliver it.

The $18 price included the hot dog, soda, and delivery, with no additional fees or tips, SFGATE reported on November 9.

That made it 12 times the food court price, or a 1,100% markup.

Other items carried smaller markups, with a whole pepperoni pizza listed at $30 instead of $9.95 and a rotisserie chicken salad at $28 instead of $7.99.

For Chen, those prices reflected the customers he was serving.

Chen points to offices paying for convenience

No Tip’s catering service targets office lunches, birthdays, and other group gatherings. BY: PEXELS

“A lot of offices are ordering from me,” Chen told SFGATE.

“It’s the company’s money,” he added.

He said early orders helped him gauge customers’ budgets and set prices accordingly.

“I just increased the price to what their budget was,” he said.

His pitch gave offices a way to get Costco food without sending an employee to collect it.

That catering focus is also reflected in the service’s website, which says it can feed groups of up to 200 and includes plates and forks with catering orders.

For those customers, the appeal was having the food delivered without making the trip themselves.

The website now shows different prices

No Tip’s website listed the hot dog and drink at $2.99 on Nov. 10, while its FAQ stated that a separate delivery fee applied. BY: NOTIP / UNSPLASH

The current No Tip website describes a delivery operation covering Southern California through 66 fulfillment locations, with availability depending on the customer’s address.

It says there is no minimum order and that it can feed groups of up to 200, with plates and forks included for catering orders.

The service provides delivery, rather than table setup or staff to serve the food.

Its menu now lists an 18-inch pepperoni pizza at $11.99 and the chicken chef salad at $9.99, alongside the $2.99 hot dog and drink.

Although the homepage still advertises no fees or tips, the FAQ says a delivery fee applies, with no service fee or required tip and applicable taxes shown at checkout.

Those item prices therefore do not establish the final delivered cost, and the site does not explain when or why its pricing changed from the figures reported on November 9.