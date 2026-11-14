Galveston Elijah Vriseno, 21, is accused of stabbing his mother at a Target in Waco, Texas, on November 8. BY: MCLENNAN COUNTY JAIL / KWTX NEWS10 / YOUTUBE

Galveston Elijah Vriseno, 21, was arrested November 8 after police said he stabbed his mother at a Target in Waco, Texas, months after an earlier arrest for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at McDonald’s.

Jail records list a first-degree felony aggravated assault charge involving a family member, a weapon and serious bodily injury, with a $100,000 bond.

His mother, Ashley Norwood, 43, underwent surgery and was in stable condition afterward, her daughter told the station.

A stabbing near Target’s optical area

Investigators said the alleged attack happened near Target’s optical area. BY: PEXELS

Security footage reviewed by investigators showed Norwood and her son near the optical area before he allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a knife and fled, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX.

Police were dispatched to the store in the 5400 block of Bosque Boulevard at about 2:22 p.m.

Officers found “a pool of blood” beside Norwood, who was lying on the floor.

Bystanders helped her sit up, while officers relied on witnesses to describe the suspect’s clothing because she could not speak.

The search led police to a nearby restaurant

Police found Vriseno at a nearby Jack in the Box after he called them, according to an arrest affidavit. BY: KWTX NEWS10 / YOUTUBE

Vriseno’s sister contacted police during the search, saying he had claimed two days earlier that a group he called the Illuminati had told him to kill her and their mother, according to the affidavit.

Officers found Vriseno at a nearby Jack in the Box after he called police.

His county jail record lists his arrest at 4 p.m. November 8.

After officers read him his rights, he allegedly acknowledged that the knife in his pocket was the weapon used against his mother.

A January arrest involving his pregnant girlfriend

The earlier case involved Vriseno’s girlfriend, who told police she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time. BY: PEXELS

The earlier case brought police to a McDonald’s in the 900 block of South Sixth Street in Waco on January 8, following reports that a man was threatening to harm himself after assaulting a woman.

His girlfriend told officers he had pulled her hair and assaulted her, adding that she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time.

An arrest warrant described in KWTX’s January reporting said the couple had argued over a car part and she had taken his car keys.

Vriseno had left the restaurant, but officers found him at a nearby bus station, where he allegedly admitted assaulting her and acknowledged knowing she was pregnant.

He was charged with assault of a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony.