‘Let’s test that out’: Elizabeth Warren dares Trump to use veto power while Democrats prepare to push anti-corruption legislation

Elizabeth Warren challenges Donald Trump to follow through on his veto threat against incoming Democratic legislation. BY: MEGA.

A red cap bearing the word “VETO” has become the latest symbol of President Donald Trump’s political standoff with Democrats following the 2026 midterm elections.

On Thursday, November 6, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) challenged Trump to use his presidential veto power against legislation proposed by the incoming Democratic majorities.

Responding to a White House photo of the cap shared on social media, Warren called for bills that address affordability and government corruption.

Meanwhile, several Democrats shared their intention to advance their legislative priorities despite Trump’s possible veto.

Warren responds to Trump’s ‘Mr. Veto’ message

Warren urges Democrats to advance legislation targeting government corruption and rising living costs. BY: MEGA.

The White House posted a photograph on November 6 showing a red cap embroidered with “VETO” on a desk, with Trump visible in the blurred background.

Trump had previously warned that he would become “Mr. Veto” if Republicans lost control of the House, according to Benzinga.

He also suggested that negotiations with Democrats could eventually take place.

Warren responded to the photograph on X, writing, “If Donald Trump wants to be Mr. Veto, let’s test that out. The new Democratic majority in Congress should pass bills to make life more affordable and our government less corrupt.”

In a Thursday opinion piece for Time, Warren also argued that Democrats must deliver on their campaign promises despite Trump’s opposition.

Democrats outline legislative priorities

Donald Trump signals his willingness to block Democratic-backed bills with a red VETO cap. BY: MEGA.

Democrats secured at least 54 Senate seats and 253 House seats following the midterm elections, according to Common Dreams.

Their new congressional majorities will take office in January 2027.

Warren called for legislation to end the Iran War, reverse Republican healthcare cuts, expand coverage, establish universal childcare, and repeal tax breaks benefiting wealthy individuals and corporations.

She also highlighted proposals to ban stock trading by federal officials, address government corruption, and hold major technology companies, Wall Street executives, and corporations accountable.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) also supported challenging Trump’s veto threat.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), expected to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, has advocated passing Medicare for All.

The proposal could reportedly save more than 114,000 lives and $1 trillion annually.

Democrats face presidential veto power

Trump faces pressure from Democrats as lawmakers prepare to push their legislative priorities in January 2027. BY: MEGA.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also urged Democrats to pursue affordability measures and higher taxes on wealthy Americans.

Speaking to Politico, he said, “If Trump vetoes it, it will just show people that he’s on the side of billionaires.”

Van Hollen has also suggested that Democrats should seek support for an ambitious legislative agenda before backing Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for another term as Senate majority leader.

However, Democratic majorities will not automatically guarantee legislation becomes law.

Trump retains constitutional veto authority, and Congress generally needs a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a regular presidential veto.

The president has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or return legislation.

If Congress adjourns in a way that prevents a bill’s return, Trump can issue a pocket veto, which lawmakers cannot override.