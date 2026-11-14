Two deputies were killed while trying to save a woman from a hostage. BY: UNSPLASH

Two Washington deputies were shot during a rescue operation near Spangle, just south of Spokane.

The officers, along with the SWAT team, were involved in a standoff at around 3:15 p.m. on November 3, when the suspect also killed his mother and sister.

A woman called to report that she had been a victim of domestic violence, prompting law enforcement officers to respond to the scene at around 2:25 p.m. The incident ended with law enforcement neutralizing the suspect after he shot and killed both deputies.

Two deputies shot dead

Two deputies have been killed in a hostage rescue operation. BY: UNSPLASH

The officials said that police realized there were people inside the home when they reached the scene. They also warned that the suspect may have had access to firearms and had an active felony warrant.

Gunfire from the suspect “ambushed” the deputies and SWAT officers when they entered the home, leading to the deaths of Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies Mason Acheson, 35, and Parker Perry, 29, The New York Post reported.

Acheson and Perry received lifesaving care from their teammates, who took them to the back for cover while the deputies returned fire at the suspect. Officials further said that Acheson and Perry were transported by law enforcement in medical helicopters following the gunfight.

Perry died on November 7 after being kept on life support, while Acheson died at the hospital.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said that the brave officers “moved toward danger to protect others they did not know” and received commendation for their bravery.

Officers received praise from department

Sheriff’s department praised officers who fought bravely to save lives. BY UNSPLASH

After the tragic incident, the Sheriff’s Office praised their heroic act and sacrifice to save citizens, saying, “They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger.”

The office added, “They are true examples of selfless service and dedication. They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us.”

The Washington State Patrol reported that a drone at the scene of the incident found the suspect dead. Ryan Larsen, 37, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner’s report obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

Suzanne Larsen, 72, the suspect’s mother, and Rebecca Larsen, 45, Ryan’s sister, were found dead inside the home, the outlet reported.

Officials said that the other woman who reported the shooting did not sustain life-threatening injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Acheson and Perry’s service terms

Acheson rose to sergeant with deployments in Poland, a graduate of the Army sniper course, and a recipient of multiple decorations, including three Army Commendation Medals, after being enlisted in 2011.

Acheson joined the sheriff’s office in 2022 as a SWAT sniper after spending eight years as a state trooper and firearms instructor.

Perry graduated with a business administration degree from Montana’s Carroll College before becoming a deputy. Enlisted in the Army National Guard’s intelligence branch in 2017, eventually advancing to captain and battalion intelligence officer while collecting multiple service commendations.

Perry spent three years as part of the tactical unit after entering the department in 2020, transitioning into a canine handler role.