Donald Trump is seeking to overturn his 34 felony convictions in the 2024 hush money case. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appeals court on Nov. 5 to overturn his 34 felony convictions in the 2024 hush money case, arguing that prosecutors improperly relied on federal election law and evidence protected by presidential immunity.

The five-judge panel in Manhattan questioned both sides but ended the hearing without a ruling or a timetable for its decision.

At stake was the verdict that made Trump the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime, a conviction he has continued fighting since returning to the White House.

The payment and the records behind the conviction

Michael Cohen’s payment to Stormy Daniels and Trump’s reimbursements were central to the prosecution’s case. BY: MEGA

The case began with $130,000 that Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to keep her from discussing an alleged encounter with Trump.

Trump denied Daniels’ account, and his defense maintained that the later payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses.

Prosecutors said Trump approved the hush money payment and reimbursed Cohen in 2017 through transactions falsely recorded as payments for legal services.

The paperwork documenting those reimbursements formed the basis of the 34 counts on which a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on May 30, 2024.

Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him to an unconditional discharge on Jan. 10, 2025, leaving the conviction in place without prison, a fine, or probation.

Why election law matters to the appeal

Trump attorney Robert Giuffra challenged the election-law arguments behind the conviction. BY: SULLIVAN & CROMWELL LLP / YOUTUBE

Part of Trump’s appeal turns on what made the false business records felony offenses.

Under New York law, prosecutors had to show that the intent to defraud also involved an intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Their case linked the records to a scheme to influence the 2016 election through unlawful means, with federal campaign-finance violations among the alleged offenses behind it.

Trump attorney Robert Giuffra argued that federal law prevented Manhattan prosecutors from using those alleged violations to build their state case, ABC News reported.

“This case was infected by multiple fatal errors under New York and federal law,” he told the panel.

“We think it’s the most obvious ground for reversal,” he said of the federal election-law argument.

Justice Troy Webber questioned that reasoning, pointing to the state business-records offenses on which Trump was convicted.

“The defendant was not convicted of violating federal election laws,” she said.

Steven Wu, the appeals chief for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, argued that campaign-finance law was only one part of the prosecution’s case.

The dispute reaches into Trump’s first presidency

Trump’s appeal challenges whether testimony about his first presidency should have been admitted at his 2024 trial. BY: MEGA

The other issue concerns what jurors were allowed to hear about Trump’s conduct while he was in the White House.

His lawyers cited the Supreme Court’s July 2024 immunity ruling, issued after the verdict, which gave former presidents broad protection for official conduct and restricted prosecutors’ use of protected acts as evidence.

They argued that responding to the Daniels allegations while in office involved Trump’s presidential responsibilities.

That brought the panel to testimony from former White House communications director Hope Hicks about Trump’s reaction when the payment became public in 2018.

Hicks told jurors that Trump thought dealing with the story then was better than having it emerge before the election.

Justice Martin Shulman suggested that her testimony could fall within the scope of presidential immunity.

Wu countered that the discussion concerned Trump’s personal views rather than official duties.

“The president was talking to her about his private opinion,” he said.

Prosecutors also argued that the remaining evidence was strong enough to sustain the verdict even if some material should have been excluded.

Alongside the state appeal, Trump is challenging a federal judge’s refusal to move the case into federal court, with arguments scheduled for Nov. 16, according to Associated Press reporting.

That hearing concerns where the case can be heard, while the state panel must decide whether the conviction should stand.