A California father faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing his wife fatally while their three kids were present, months after a domestic violence arrest. BY: UNSPLASH

Thomas John Iovenitti, 40, has been accused of killing his wife, Alisha Iovenitti, at their Concord, California, home while their three young children were present, just five months after his arrest over an alleged domestic violence incident involving her.

The October 23 killing has left the couple’s children, ages 9, 9 and 10, without either parent as their father faces murder charges.

The children are now being looked after by relatives and family friends, with a GoFundMe fundraiser being launched by Jennifer Curry, who is seeking $100,000 to help provide for them.

Alisha’s death

One of Alisha Iovenitti’s children called 911 before police responded to the family’s home and found her with multiple stab wounds. BY: UNSPLASH

The incident unfolded shortly before 9 p.m. when one of the children called 911. Concord police officers responded to the residence, forced entry into the property, and discovered Alisha with multiple stab wounds.

Thomas had also stabbed himself before officers detained him.

Emergency responders were unable to save Alisha, who was declared dead at the scene, while her husband was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Prosecutors subsequently brought charges of murder and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime against Thomas, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

He remains in custody without bail at the Martinez Detention Facility. His arraignment was scheduled for late October. A conviction could result in a maximum sentence of 29 years to life in state prison.

Earlier arrest

Thomas John Iovenitti was arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident involving Alisha Iovenitti in May. BY: PEXELS

“At the time of the alleged homicide, [Thomas] was out of custody on bail in a pending domestic violence case. That case… arose from an incident on May 9, 2026,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Thomas was arrested in connection with the May 9 incident and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, corporal injury to a spouse, and false imprisonment.

At a hearing on May 19, the court set his bail at $1,000, despite objections from the District Attorney’s Office.

The judge also ordered Thomas to keep his distance from Alisha and stay away from the family residence.

Following the October killing, prosecutors added felony assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury to a spouse charges in connection with the May incident.

Thomas also faces five misdemeanor counts, including one for breaching a court order and four related to child endangerment.

The fundraiser

A fundraiser has been launched to help provide for Alisha and Thomas John Iovenitti’s three children. BY: PEXELS

Curry’s GoFundMe campaign has collected nearly $75,000 toward its $100,000 target at the time of writing.

“The family unit is working tirelessly together to give [the children] a stable home, counseling, and routines that feel normal again,” Curry stated in the fundraiser.

Contributions are expected to cover the three children’s housing, food, clothing, medical care, counseling, and transportation while also securing a fund for their future education.

According to the fundraiser, their parents’ savings have been exhausted, leaving the siblings without any financial security.

A trustee will oversee the donated money and manage it for the children’s benefit.