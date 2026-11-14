Bernie Sanders urges Democrats to balance investigations into the Trump administration with their economic and healthcare agenda. BY: MEGA

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says Democrats must hold President Donald Trump accountable when they take control of Congress in January.

He also warned that investigations should not consume the party’s entire agenda.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, November 8, Sanders told host Kristen Welker that Democrats should investigate alleged corruption and unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration.

However, he stressed that the party must also focus on issues affecting ordinary Americans: “Do we want to hold the Trump administration accountable for their corruption, for their illegal, unconstitutional actions? Absolutely. But we cannot spend all of our time investigating Trump.”

Sanders urges Democrats to focus on working families

Sanders doesn’t want the entire attention to be on Trump. BY: MEGA

The Vermont senator said, per The Hill, Democrats should use their upcoming control of Congress to address economic concerns and improve people’s lives: “We ought to stand up for working class families, make a real difference in their lives.”

Sanders also called for Congress to pass single-payer healthcare, known as Medicare for All, within the first year of Democratic control.

He argued that the election results showed Americans wanted more than opposition to Trump’s policies.

They were also demanding changes to an economy in which many families struggle to afford basic necessities: “What I think this election was about, is the American people not only expressing disgust with Trump and his policies, but are demanding real change, no more tinkering around the edges.”

Democrats prepare investigations into Trump administration

Jeffries wants American officials to focus more on the common people. BY: MEGA

Democrats have promised to use their investigative powers after winning majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who is expected to lead the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has already signaled that the administration should prepare for scrutiny.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is expected to become the next House Speaker, said, “We’re going to bring accountability to those who have visited unprecedented corruption on this country.”

Jeffries also argued that officials focused on enriching themselves, their families, friends, or donors are not prioritizing the American people.

Attorney General Todd Blanche calls for further investigations

Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed Democratic calls for investigations. BY: MEGA

Meanwhile, Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed Democratic calls for investigations during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union.

He pointed to what he described as threats against people associated with conservative institutions and the Trump administration: “You are allowed to be critical of President Trump, of me, of this administration.”

Sanders also suggested that Democrats could find areas of cooperation with Trump, particularly on healthcare and wages.

He described the president as “erratic” but also “a good politician,” adding that working with him on certain issues was worth trying.