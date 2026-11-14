Abdul El-Sayed slams Stephen Miller after White House appointment. BY: ABC NEWS | YOUTUBE

Abdul El-Sayed slammed Trump aide Stephen Miller as the “most broken man” who will continue to run the “most dysfunctional White House” days after his election as a Democratic Michigan Senator.

The senator-elect has already ruffled feathers within the Trump administration after Miller was appointed as the White House chief of staff.

When asked about the aftermath of Miller’s new role, El-Sayed questioned his contribution to American culture and society and blamed him for weaponizing ICE and instilling fear among common people.

Meanwhile, the White House praised Miller for spearheading the crime crackdown in D.C. and Memphis.

Abdul El-Sayed blasts Stephen Miller

Senator-elect El-Sayed blamed Miller for ‘dysfunctional’ WH. BY: ABC NEWS | YOUTUBE

The 42-year-old senator-elect was not pleased with Miller’s appointment as the new White House Chief of Staff, replacing the outgoing Susie Wiles.

He cited President Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of the Democratic victory over Congress right after the midterms before criticizing his selection for the chief of staff role.

“And then he decides to hire the most broken man to continue to run the most dysfunctional White House that we’ve seen,” El-Sayed said during an interview on ABC’s This Week, The Hill reported.

The Democrat had reservations about his party’s ability to get something done with the White House under Miller.

El-Sayed accused Miller of ICE brutality

Miller spearheaded anti-immigration polices for ICE. BY: MEGA

The POTUS’s second term was marked by the brutal anti-immigration and deportation crackdown led by ICE, heavily overseen by Miller himself.

Weighing in on that, El-Sayed expressed, “I don’t know what Stephen Miller has actually contributed to our culture, our society in any real way, except for to make us more angry, to stoke the worst kind of fear and vitriol, to weaponize ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] in our streets, to take American lives.”

Miller also aggressively pushed for ICE to increase arrests, up to 3,000 arrests per day, and also shaped explosive actions such as the 2017 executive order banning travel from Muslim-majority nations, Politico reported.

Donald Trump appointed Stephen Miller in new role

Trump announced Miller as new Chief of Staff. BY: MEGA

Trump announced his fresh Chief of Staff appointee, Stephen Miller, in a Truth Social post on Friday, November 6.

Three days after Republicans were evicted from Congress, Trump declared, “I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.”

The POTUS informed that former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation.