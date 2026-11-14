Rubio argues that confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions was necessary despite the political consequences of the war. BY: MEGA.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the war against Iran, arguing that confronting Tehran’s nuclear ambitions was necessary despite the political consequences.

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Sunday, November 8, Rubio said Trump had identified a serious threat and acted to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

His remarks came after Republicans suffered significant losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with the unpopular conflict and rising energy prices emerging as major political concerns.

Rubio also defended the administration’s military approach while acknowledging that diplomatic efforts with Tehran had yet to produce meaningful progress.

Rubio defends Trump’s decision despite election losses

Marco Rubio defends Donald Trump’s decision to launch military action against Iran, citing national security concerns. BY: MEGA.

Addressing Vice President JD Vance’s recent social media comments, which largely attributed Republican election losses to the Iran war, Rubio maintained that Trump had made the necessary decision for national security.

“He addressed it even though oftentimes the right thing to do for the country — confronting difficult challenges for the security of our country — doing it isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary,” Rubio said.

He declined to directly comment on the Republican defeat but emphasized that Trump had acted to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, according to AP News.

The conflict has also affected the US economy, particularly through disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the war, approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments passed through the strategic waterway.

Higher energy prices have contributed to growing public dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies.

Rubio’s defense highlighted differences between his position and Vance’s assessment of the election results.

Both Republicans are considered potential contenders for the 2028 presidential race.

Vance and Trump offer different perspectives

Donald Trump maintains that the Iran war was justified, despite Republican losses in the midterm elections. BY: MEGA.

During a 60 Minutes interview broadcast Sunday, Trump agreed that the war had affected the election but argued that Vance should also have emphasized the decision’s necessity.

He described the military campaign as one of the best decisions the US had made historically.

Trump also praised Rubio as a potential candidate, saying, “I think Marco’s great,” while adding that the Republican Party had a strong field of possible contenders.

Trump also told 60 Minutes that he was not looking to escalate the conflict and saw no immediate reason to do so.

Trump is scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House on Monday.

Nuclear negotiations remain uncertain

Rubio says the US has the right to defend its forces and shipping interests against threats from Iran. BY: MEGA.

Rubio acknowledged that diplomatic efforts had not reached a breakthrough.

He described Iran’s negotiating demands as unacceptable and unrealistic, although Trump continues to favor a diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful.

However, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Tehran possesses 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, approaching the 90% level required for weapons-grade material.

Iran has been reviewing proposals presented by Qatar, the chief mediator.

Although Trump told CNN that renewed strikes were highly unlikely if negotiations produced a strong agreement, he warned that the US had identified 38 bridges among its potential military targets.

The US has continued limited strikes against Iranian air defenses and disabled a commercial vessel accused of attempting to breach its naval blockade.

Rubio defended these actions, saying Washington had the right to respond if shipping or American forces faced a clear and present threat, according to The Times of Israel.