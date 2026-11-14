President Donald Trump directed Vice President J.D. Vance to focus on what he described as widespread corruption and crime. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump has directed Vice President J.D. Vance to focus on what he described as widespread corruption and crime in Democrat-led cities and states, singling out Minnesota, California and Illinois. In a Truth Social post on Thursday, November 12, Trump alleged that billions of dollars are being stolen every month and claimed that addressing the problem could quickly balance the federal budget.

Donald Trump orders J.D. Vance to target alleged corruption in blue states

President Donald Trump accused Democratic-led jurisdictions of widespread financial misconduct and poor administration. BY: MEGA

Trump announced the directive in a lengthy Truth Social post, accusing Democratic-led jurisdictions of widespread financial misconduct and poor administration. “I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month,” he wrote.

The president did not identify specific cases or provide evidence for his allegation that billions of dollars are being stolen monthly.

J.D. Vance already leads federal anti-fraud task force

J.D. Vance is already overseeing the White House’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. BY: MEGA

Vance is already overseeing the White House’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, established by a March 16 executive order. The initiative coordinates federal efforts to strengthen eligibility checks, prevent improper payments and identify suspected fraud in government benefit programs. The order specifically identified Minnesota, California and Illinois as states where the administration alleged widespread fraud or vulnerabilities in benefit programs.

In October, reports said the task force was preparing to announce criminal charges against more than 40 defendants in an alleged $40 million Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud scheme. It also reported identifying $260.7 billion in suspected fraud since Trump took office and preventing an estimated $72 billion in potentially fraudulent payments annually. However, those figures have not been independently verified.

Donald Trump claims tackling fraud could balance federal budget

President Donald Trump argued that eliminating the alleged corruption could help resolve the country’s budget problems. BY: MEGA

Trump further argued that eliminating the alleged corruption could help resolve the country’s budget problems, writing, “Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!” However, he offered no explanation of how the alleged thefts were calculated or how recovering the money would balance the federal budget. It also remains unclear whether his latest instruction expands Vance’s existing responsibilities or simply places renewed emphasis on investigations involving Democratic-led jurisdictions.

Donald Trump pivots from domestic corruption to Iran

President Donald Trump concluded his post by shifting to the conflict with Iran. BY: MEGA

Trump concluded his post by shifting to the conflict with Iran, dismissing the prospect of further negotiations with the embattled nation. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” Trump wrote. He did not elaborate on the claims about Iranian funds or the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway for global energy shipments.