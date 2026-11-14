House Democrats are calling for an investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. BY: MEGA

House Democrats are calling for an investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over allegations that he failed to act even after receiving a classified warning about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. Representatives Ted Lieu and Ro Khanna have demanded transparency over what senior Trump administration officials knew about the situation, with Khanna also raising questions about Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s involvement, although neither Cabinet secretary has been formally accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Ted Lieu calls Howard Lutnick’s alleged inaction ‘completely unacceptable’

Rep. Ted Lieu said Howard Lutnick should face an investigation over his handling of the reported relationship. BY: MEGA

Lieu, a California Democrat who is expected to become chair of the House Democratic Caucus, told Fox News Digital that Lutnick should face an investigation over his handling of the reported relationship. “Howard Lutnick needs to be investigated over his role in Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy, we’re going to have an investigation into those allegations, that’s completely unacceptable,” Lieu said.

Lieu alleged that Lutnick had been briefed about Jensen’s reported relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence reportedly identified as a Chinese spy, but failed to take action.

Ro Khanna raises questions about Marco Rubio’s involvement

Ro Khanna did not rule out examining Marco Rubio’s role. BY: MEGA

Khanna, vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and member of the House Select Committee on China, also backed an investigation into Lutnick and did not rule out examining Rubio’s role in the scandal. “I think we need transparency,” Khanna told Fox News Digital. “I think we need to understand what they knew.”

“Rubio knew about the Chinese spy, and then got invited to the China trip. … We need to get to the bottom of this,” he continued.

Neither lawmaker explained how Democrats would investigate, prosecute or seek the removal of either Cabinet official.

Democrats prepare to scrutinize Trump administration officials

Neither Howard Lutnick nor Marco Rubio has been formally accused of wrongdoing connected to the Nvidia case. BY: MEGA

The calls for investigations signal that Democrats could use their incoming House majority to examine how senior Trump administration officials handled alleged Chinese intelligence threats. However, neither Lutnick nor Rubio has been formally accused of wrongdoing or indicted in connection with the Nvidia case.

John Moolenaar urges Nvidia to ‘change its corporate practices’

John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican, said Jensen Huang had agreed to brief congressional committees following the scandal. BY: MEGA

It remains unclear whether Republicans will support the Democrats’ proposed investigations. However, House Select Committee on China Chair John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican, said Jensen had agreed to brief congressional committees following the scandal. Moolenaar also urged Congress to move quickly on bipartisan export-control legislation in the year-end national defense bill.

Welcoming Jensen’s resignation, he said Nvidia should “never jeopardize our nation’s security by giving Chinese companies access to their most advanced chips” and called on the company to “change its corporate practices and appoint leadership that makes national security its top priority.”