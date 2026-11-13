Donald Trump's Greenland deal faces scrutiny as Danish lawmakers question Washington's reliability and reaffirm the island's sovereignty. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

A Danish lawmaker has questioned whether President Donald Trump fully understands the Greenland security agreement negotiated by his administration, warning that reaching an agreement with an unpredictable White House carries significant risks.

Mads Fuglede of the Denmark Democrats raised the concerns during a debate in the Folketing, Denmark’s parliament, on November 12, 2026. He said Copenhagen had secured an agreement with an “unstable counterpart” despite months of extraordinary pressure from Washington.

Fuglede nevertheless defended the deal, describing it as a diplomatic achievement and arguing that Europe cannot afford to abandon its security relationship with the United States.

What Fuglede told Parliament

Danish lawmaker Mads Fuglede questioned whether Donald Trump fully understands the Greenland security pact negotiated recently by his own administration. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

“You naturally run a risk when you enter into an agreement with a party who, not very long after the agreement, also expresses on social media and elsewhere that he probably hasn’t entirely understood what kind of agreement he has entered into,” Fuglede told fellow lawmakers.

He said the Trump administration had become an exceptionally difficult partner with which to negotiate binding agreements.

Despite his reservations, Fuglede confirmed his party’s full support for the agreement. He said Denmark and Greenland had negotiated successfully with a considerably more powerful country and stressed the importance of maintaining transatlantic security ties.

“We cannot do without them in our European security structure,” he said.

What the Greenland agreement includes

Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed the agreement in New York. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

The parliamentary debate focused on a security agreement that would allow the United States to expand its military presence in Greenland.

The agreement requires approval from both the Folketing and Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, before taking effect. It reaffirms Danish sovereignty over Greenland and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.

Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed the agreement in New York on September 22, 2026.

Building on a 1951 defense treaty, the deal permits expanded American operations at Pituffik Space Base and provides for additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, subject to further arrangements. It also strengthens NATO cooperation in the Arctic and establishes a framework for additional U.S. military facilities.

The agreement includes provisions concerning Greenlandic businesses and environmental protections.

Danish lawmakers weigh the risks

Donald Trump’s approach, lawmakers from across Denmark’s political spectrum broadly welcomed the newly secured Greenland agreement. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Although several lawmakers criticized Trump’s approach to Greenland, representatives from across Denmark’s political spectrum welcomed the agreement.

Sjúrður Skaale, who represents the Faroe Islands, recalled attending meetings at Denmark’s foreign ministry and prime minister’s office during Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland.

The message conveyed during those discussions, he said, could be summarized in three words: “He means it.”

Skaale said Denmark sought international support, including efforts to persuade other countries to send troops to Greenland. He described the negotiations as exceptionally difficult because Denmark and Greenland were economically, politically and militarily weaker than the United States.

Nevertheless, he called the outcome a diplomatic achievement.

“I think the agreement is truly a masterpiece,” he said.

Skaale also questioned whether Trump’s commitments could be trusted. He referred to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s comparison of American agreements to signatures written in pencil that can later be erased.

“We can only hope that it does not end up like a certain agreement that the president made with Canada, which did not remain valid for very long,” Skaale said.

Karsten Hønge of the Green Left highlighted the anxiety experienced by Greenlandic families during the dispute. He said children had asked their parents whether American forces would occupy the island and where their families would have to move.

“In Denmark, we were nervous and frustrated. But in Greenland, ordinary people were afraid,” he said.

Helle Bonnesen, a Conservative lawmaker, said Greenlanders had faced “completely inhuman pressure.”

Thomas Rohden of the Social Liberal Party described the dispute as potentially Denmark’s biggest foreign-policy crisis since World War II.

“We have stood firm that Greenland is not for sale,” he said, adding that Greenlanders must decide their own future.

Trine Pertou Mach of the Red-Green Alliance accused Washington of threatening to seize Greenland by force and showing unprecedented disregard for international law. Her party remains skeptical of an expanded American military presence but supports the agreement because Greenland participated directly in the negotiations.

“Diplomacy proved to be the strongest weapon,” she said.

Flemming Møller Mortensen, speaking for the Social Democrats, praised Denmark and Greenland for establishing shared red lines and maintaining them. He said the agreement strengthens NATO security without compromising the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Jacob Jensen of Venstre emphasized the distinction between granting the United States military access and transferring sovereign authority. He cited a Danish government assessment that the agreement does not give Washington governmental powers over Greenland.

Morten E.G. Brautsch of the Moderates acknowledged the anxiety caused by the dispute but said the United States remained an essential partner.

“Although we have experienced challenges in transatlantic relations recently, the United States remains a crucial ally,” he said.

Lars-Christian Brask of Liberal Alliance described the agreement as an impressive diplomatic achievement that had been far from guaranteed earlier in the year.

“Freedom is always worth fighting for,” he said.

Mette Thiesen of the Danish People’s Party welcomed the deal but said her party would seek clarification of some provisions during committee scrutiny.

Lars Boje Mathiesen of the Citizens’ Party offered a different assessment, accusing Denmark’s political establishment of “collective hysteria” over Trump’s threats. He argued that lawmakers had overlooked the constitutional checks on presidential power in the United States.

Greenland’s representatives raise concerns

Greenlandic representatives in Copenhagen also addressed the agreement, with some emphasizing the importance of protecting the island’s interests.

Naaja Nathanielsen of Inuit Ataqatigiit welcomed the deal while recalling the forced relocation of Greenlanders, secrecy and environmental pollution associated with earlier American military activity.

“Most importantly for Inuit Ataqatigiit, no red lines have been crossed,” she said.

Qarsoq Høegh-Dam of Naleraq questioned whether Greenland’s participation in the negotiations guaranteed genuine equality between the parties. He warned that the agreement’s commitments would mean little without implementation.

“Now comes the great task,” he said.

Denmark’s government defends the agreement

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated that the pact provides essential security for Greenland and the wider NATO region against potential threats. By: JANNIK/UNSPLASH

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen introduced the agreement to Parliament and defended its importance for regional security.

In a written statement to the Folketing, Rasmussen described defense cooperation with the United States as “an indispensable contribution to the security and defence of Greenland and the rest of the NATO area.”

He called the agreement “good for the Kingdom, for NATO and for Europe,” arguing that it would strengthen shared security across the Arctic and North Atlantic.

Rasmussen also said the deal demonstrated the “continued strong ties between Greenland, Denmark and the United States” despite tensions over Trump’s ambitions.

He pointed to “increased military activity by adversaries and the growing strategic interest in the region” as reasons for closer cooperation.

What happens next?

Greenland’s parliament approved the agreement on November 3 by 16 votes to none, with seven abstentions.

Naleraq opposed the deal because it did not guarantee financial payments and called for a referendum.

The Folketing began debating the agreement on November 12, with a final vote scheduled for November 19. If approved, it is expected to enter into force after the United States receives diplomatic notification that the required procedures have been completed.