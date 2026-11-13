Jonathan Jackson faces accusations of lying about why he missed a crucial House vote to impeach Pete Hegseth. BY: MEGA

Illinois Democratic Rep. Jonathan Jackson is facing accusations that he misrepresented why he missed a crucial House vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after a reporter publicly challenged his explanation that a traffic incident kept him from reaching the chamber.

Pete Hegseth impeachment vote

The House voted 211-204 to send eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth back to committee. BY: MEGA

Jackson was among 11 Democrats who missed the vote on a motion to refer eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, back to committee.

The motion passed 211-204, effectively blocking the impeachment effort. Had all 11 absent Democrats voted against the motion, they could have changed the outcome.

Following the vote, Jackson blamed transportation delays for his absence.

“A traffic incident and a police-escorted bus caused a delay that resulted in the vote closing before I, along with other members, could reach the chamber. I have since entered my NO vote in the Congressional Record,” the congressman said at the time. “I remain firm in my position that Secretary Hegseth must be held accountable and impeached.”

Jonathan Jackson spotted before the vote

Jonathan Jackson blamed traffic delays for his absence. BY: MEGA

TMZ Washington reporter Charlie Cotton disputed Jackson’s account, claiming he personally witnessed the House representative outside the Capitol several minutes before voting ended.

Cotton alleged Jackson was recording a social media video rather than entering the chamber.

“I saw Jonathan Jackson filming a social media video about the Hegseth impeachment. And that would have been at about 5:57, 5:58 p.m. The Hegseth impeachment vote did not close until 6:05 p.m. And he was on the steps, like, that’s where the vote is. Just go inside, you’re right there. So what happened in that time, I don’t know, but the traffic jam thing, it’s not the truth — or it’s not the whole truth,” Cotton alleged.

Doubling down

The vote was initially scheduled for 15 minutes but remained open for 29 minutes. BY: UNSPLASH

TMZ did not publish photographic or video evidence showing Jackson outside the chamber during that period, but they did confront Jackson about the discrepancy in an interview on Wednesday, November 11.

“I had seen you having arrived on the steps with minutes to spare. So, I’m sorry to put you in a tricky position, but I’ve got to know: Why didn’t you vote?” Cotton asked.

Jackson acknowledged missing the vote while reiterating his explanation.

“I missed the vote — there was a traffic jam that was there. It’s inexcusable; let’s not make an excuse for it. I should have been able to make the vote; it was a procedural vote,” Jackson responded. “I stand by; I was the first member of Congress to call for Pete Hegseth to resign. I wish I could answer you in any more detail, but I support his removal.”

The controversy also reached social media, where a Community Note referencing TMZ’s reporting was attached to Jackson’s X post explaining his absence.

Other missing votes

Nancy Pelosi was among the 11 Democrats who missed the impeachment vote. BY: MEGA

According to ABC News, the vote was initially scheduled for 15 minutes but remained open for 29 minutes.

Other absent Democrats included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representatives Haley Stevens, Laura Gillen, Steven Horsford, Julia Brownley, J. Luis Correa, Brittany Pettersen, Melanie Stansbury, Marilyn Strickland and Frederica Wilson.