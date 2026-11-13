Donald Trump calls on Senate Republicans to advance $350 billion in military funding before Democrats take control of Congress in January. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

President Donald Trump called on Senate Republican leaders to move a $350 billion defense reconciliation bill “IMMEDIATELY.” He said Democrats, who won control of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, plan to “BLOCK and RESIST” the money once they take over in January 2027.

What Trump said on Truth Social

Donald Trump strongly urged Senate Republican leaders to pass a $350 billion defense reconciliation bill immediately before Democrats take power. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the “Radical Democrat Majority in the next Congress” has made blocking and resisting the investment its top agenda. He added that Democrats “want to leave our Warriors weak and unguarded.” He said the American people want those troops “SAFE and STRONG.”

He then wrote that he was calling on Senate leadership that day to move immediately on the 350 Billion Dollar Reconciliation Bill. His post closed with “The time is NOW,” and he wrote that Republicans “must deliver for our Warriors” while Democrats never will. He also said he rebuilt the military in his first term and is doing it “AGAIN, bigger and better than ever before.”

The Hill reported that Trump directed the demand at Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican. In a separate Truth Social post that day, Trump also went after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over Schumer’s remarks about tackling corruption. Newsweek said it emailed the White House and Thune’s office for comment.

Hegseth made the same appeal two days earlier

Pete Hegseth urged Congress to approve at least $350 billion in additional defense funding just two days before Trump made his call. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

The demand came two days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Congress to approve at least $350 billion in additional defense funding. He called the money essential to rebuilding military readiness. Hegseth said $350 billion “at a minimum” was needed for a “generational and historic investment” in the department. Hegseth had repeatedly pressed Congress to approve the package in speeches, at events and on social media.

What the money is for

The $350 billion is part of the administration’s $1.5 trillion defense budget request for fiscal 2027. The package includes $47 billion for expanded munitions production and $17 billion for the Golden Dome homeland defense system. The request also includes more than $48 billion for critical minerals. Of the $1.5 trillion total, $1.15 trillion was meant to move through regular appropriations and $350 billion through reconciliation.

Why reconciliation and why the rush

Tom Cotton, serving as the conference chair, strongly emphasized a firm commitment to doing everything humanly possible to pass the bill. By: SENATOR TOM COTTON/YOUTUBE

Reconciliation lets the majority pass spending bills by simple majority and bypass the Senate filibuster. Republicans have little time left before Democrats assume the large new majorities they won in the midterms. Once the new Congress convenes, the route closes to Republicans.

Senate Republicans discussed a new reconciliation bill for hours at a meeting before their Tuesday, Nov. 10 leadership election. Several senators said afterward that the conference had effectively agreed to look for a path. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, the conference chair, described the commitment as doing everything humanly possible to pass a reconciliation bill.

The obstacle is inside the GOP

Mike Johnson stated that Senate Democrats had completely obstructed everything during the ongoing congressional session. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

The House-passed budget blueprint, a required first step for a party-line reconciliation bill, has stalled in the Senate for nearly four months. It provides only $60 billion for the Pentagon. That is roughly $290 billion short of what the White House wants.

Also on Nov. 12, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Senate Democrats had “obstructed everything.” Politico’s account, as carried by Yahoo News, noted that GOP divisions are what have left the Senate sitting on the budget blueprint.

Thune has questioned whether Republicans can find the 50 Senate votes needed to advance the legislation, since several GOP senators are skeptical of reconciliation. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has called the bill “tone-deaf” and vowed to oppose it. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has said he cannot imagine why the Senate would do it. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, takes the other side. “We need to get reconciliation done,” he has said.

Republican Senators warn of a shutdown risk

Republican senators are warning that Trump’s push could risk a government shutdown in December. One lawmaker quoted by The Hill predicted that whatever goes into reconciliation, Democrats would take out of appropriations. Senate Democrats have already warned Thune that pushing extra Pentagon money through reconciliation would imperil a deal to avoid a shutdown.

A stopgap funding measure expires Dec. 11 and a shutdown follows unless Congress acts. Some Republican appropriators, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, have floated attaching emergency defense money to a stopgap bill instead. Aides in both parties increasingly expect the full-year funding bills to slip into 2027.

Democrats’ objections

Democrats have opposed both the size of the defense increase and the war in Iran. In July, nearly every Senate Democrat voted against advancing the annual defense policy bill. Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed said he could not back a bill enabling an Iran war that Congress never authorized. Connecticut Sen. Chris Coons said he doubted the reconciliation package would ever be enacted. Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro said in June that the plan pairs the biggest defense increase in American history with cuts to nondefense spending.