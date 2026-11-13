Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed unveils a mock TrumpCare gold card and urges Donald Trump to guarantee healthcare for every American. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed has unveiled a mock gold “TrumpCare” card bearing President Donald Trump‘s signature as part of his latest effort to persuade the president to support Medicare for All.

El-Sayed, a Democrat, shared images of the card on X on November 12, offering Trump the chance to put his name on a universal health care program.

“This is a message for @realDonaldTrump,” El-Sayed wrote. “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.”

What the TrumpCare card says

Abdul El-Sayed shared a mock gold TrumpCare card bearing Trump’s signature to promote Medicare for All. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

El-Sayed shared three images of the mock card, which features the “TrumpCare” name and Trump’s signature.

The back reads: “Show this card at any doctor, hospital clinic, or pharmacy in the United States.”

Its gold design closely resembles the administration’s Trump Gold Card visa program, which offers residency opportunities to wealthy foreign applicants for at least $1 million.

El-Sayed’s proposal is a political pitch rather than an existing government health insurance program. He is using Trump’s branding to make the case for universal coverage.

Why El-Sayed is pushing Medicare for All

The United States spent an average of $14,775 per person on health care in 2024, far exceeding any other comparable wealthy nation. By: JOSHUA HOEHNE/UNSPLASH

The proposal follows El-Sayed’s victory in the November 3 Senate election.

El-Sayed had received 2,520,883 votes, or 52.5 percent, compared with 2,181,108 votes, or 45.5 percent, for Republican Mike Rogers. With an estimated 98 percent of votes counted, AP had called the race for El-Sayed. The figures may have changed since then.

El-Sayed’s political rise follows an unsuccessful 2018 campaign for Michigan governor, when he lost the Democratic primary by double digits.

Eight years later, despite having never held elected office, he defeated Rogers, a former Republican congressman, in the Senate race. He campaigned on single-payer health care, restrictions on outside political spending and criticism of Israel.

In January, El-Sayed will replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters and become the first Muslim to serve in the U.S. Senate.

How the TrumpCare idea developed

Abdul El-Sayed’s creative policy proposal directly follows his successful victory in the November 3 U.S. Senate election. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

El-Sayed first floated the idea on November 6 during an interview with Zeteo editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan. He said he would be comfortable with Trump attaching his name to a universal health care program.

“If he wants to pass Trumpcare-for-All, I’m ok with it. He seems to like to put his name on things,” El-Sayed said.

He repeated the offer during a November 10 appearance on CNN, where anchor Kaitlan Collins asked whether he was serious.

“I’m absolutely serious,” El-Sayed said. “I don’t care what it’s called. I want people to have healthcare in this country.”

He said his preferred system would provide coverage from birth to death without copays, premiums or deductibles, protecting Americans from medical debt.

El-Sayed’s evolving health care proposal

During an interview with Mehdi Hasan, newly elected Senator Abdul El-Sayed first floated his universal healthcare concept. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Universal health care has been central to El-Sayed’s political agenda for years.

In a book co-written with Micah Johnson, he described Medicare for All as an expanded version of traditional Medicare that would provide lifelong coverage to every American.

He has also proposed a wealth tax and a governing board modeled on the Federal Reserve. During his Senate campaign, he said workers should be allowed to retain supplemental private insurance provided through employers or unions.

His latest pitch follows comments from Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, who told MS NOW host Chris Hayes that he was “not absolutely certain” Trump would reject a bill lowering the Medicare eligibility age.

Sanders has since urged Democrats to reduce the eligibility age from 65 to 55 as an initial step. He has argued that the proposal could pass the Senate with 51 votes through budget reconciliation.

The Medicare for All Act and its House companion have not received floor votes. The House legislation is sponsored by Representatives Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Debbie Dingell of Michigan. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have not sponsored the bill.

A separate proposal from Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut would allow Americans to retain private insurance while expanding Medicare access to the broader population.

Trump’s changing position on single-payer health care

Trump has expressed different views on universal health care throughout his political career.

In his 2000 book The America We Deserve, written while he considered a Reform Party presidential campaign, Trump described himself as “a conservative on most issues but a liberal on this one.” He argued that the country needed to “reexamine the single-payer plan.”

In January 2017, shortly before his first inauguration, Trump told The Washington Post that he wanted insurance for everyone but did not support single-payer health care.

By 2018, he had become more openly critical of the proposal. In an October op-ed for USA Today, Trump called the Democratic plan “Medicare for None” and warned it would end the program for seniors.

His rhetoric toward the insurance industry shifted again in November 2025. Trump criticized “BIG, FAT, RICH INSURANCE COMPANIES” on Truth Social and said he would not sign legislation that sent them money.

El-Sayed, who was then campaigning for the Senate, responded: “Just wait until we tell you about Medicare for All.”

Around the same time, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that a new health care plan would be “so exciting” and that he would “call it ‘Trumpcare.’”

Trump has also promised to become “Mr. Veto” if Democrats won control of Congress, although he has indicated that he remains open to negotiations.

Trump’s health care record

One of the administration’s biggest health care changes came through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed in July 2025.

The Congressional Research Service estimates that the law’s health care provisions will reduce federal spending by about $1.1 trillion over 10 years, primarily through Medicaid changes.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the provisions will leave 10 million more people uninsured in 2034. The law also introduced work requirements for some Medicaid recipients.

Enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits expired at the end of 2025. El-Sayed’s campaign said the expiration caused about 130,000 Michiganders to lose or drop their health insurance coverage.

Trump introduced the Great Healthcare Plan in January 2026. The proposal would send subsidy money directly to Americans to purchase insurance and codify the administration’s most-favored-nation drug pricing agreements.

The administration also launched TrumpRx.gov in February 2026, offering discounted prescription drugs.

Meanwhile, traditional Medicare patients in six states are subject to the WISeR pilot program, which allows private contractors to use artificial intelligence to review prior authorization requests.

Democrats have pledged to restore the expired ACA subsidies and reverse the Medicaid cuts after taking control of Congress.

Trump’s name on government programs and institutions

Trump has repeatedly attached his name to businesses, products and government initiatives. His administration and its allies have also put his name on the U.S. Institute of Peace, the Kennedy Center and a planned class of Navy battleships.

Other examples include Trump Accounts, the tax-advantaged savings accounts for children created under the 2025 tax law and TrumpRx. The Trump Gold Card and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, a proposed transit corridor tied to an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, also carry his name.

His image has appeared on other government-related items. The Commission of Fine Arts approved a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring his likeness, while the State Department developed limited-edition passports bearing an illustration of the president.

Presidential historian Jeffrey Engel of Southern Methodist University told the Associated Press that the United States had never before consistently named things after a sitting president.

Sanders has introduced legislation that would prohibit naming federal buildings or land after a sitting president.

El-Sayed’s campaign and political criticism

Affordability, corporate influence in politics, Medicare for All and ending funding for foreign wars were central to El-Sayed’s campaign.

During his Detroit victory speech, he addressed Republican attacks on his religion and connected them to economic concerns, saying his name and faith “are not why you can’t afford your gas.”

He also promised to challenge “the corporations and the billionaires.”

“Winning a single U.S. Senate seat was never the goal,” El-Sayed told supporters early on November 4. “The goal is to use that seat to transform our politics.”

During the campaign, he told Newsweek that his priorities included the cost of groceries and housing, access to health care, public schools and U.S. spending on foreign conflicts.

His agenda has also attracted criticism from within the Democratic Party.

During the primary, Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow, who also sought the Senate seat, accused El-Sayed of changing his position on private insurance. She urged him to be “honest about what you’re fighting for.”

Some members of Michigan’s Jewish community criticized his comments about Israel. After an attack on a Michigan synagogue in 2026, El-Sayed said “hurt people hurt people,” a remark for which he later apologized. His campaign appearances with streamer Hasan Piker also drew criticism.

Representative Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat whom El-Sayed defeated in the August primary, endorsed Rogers on November 1. She said El-Sayed had not adequately addressed the concerns of some communities.

What happens next

Democrats are scheduled to take control of both chambers of Congress on January 3, giving El-Sayed an opportunity to push his health care agenda.

However, most legislation still needs 60 votes to overcome a Senate filibuster. Any bill that reaches Trump’s desk could also face a presidential veto.

Narrower proposals, including restoring ACA subsidies and limiting prior authorization requirements in Medicare Advantage, may have a better chance of becoming law.

The Republican-led House Budget Committee has estimated that Medicare for All would add approximately $47.4 trillion to federal deficits between 2027 and 2036.

El-Sayed’s TrumpCare proposal is therefore an unusual opening offer to a president whose past positions on universal health care have shifted. Whether Trump embraces the idea remains unclear, but the incoming senator has made clear that he is willing to let the president take the credit if it helps deliver coverage for Americans.