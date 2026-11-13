Donald Trump admitted his administration's immigration policies had been 'too tough.' BY: MEGA

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is celebrating record-breaking arrests and deportations under President Donald Trump, less than a week after the president acknowledged that his administration’s immigration crackdown had been “too tough” in some cases.

Donald Trump said deportation policy was ‘too tough’

Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provided ICE with an additional $75 billion. BY: MEGA

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday, November 12, that ICE made more than 491,000 immigration arrests and deported 483,200 people during fiscal year 2026, marking the highest annual totals in the agency’s history.

The announcement comes after Trump suggested his administration’s aggressive immigration policies had gone too far, particularly when targeting migrants working and paying taxes in the United States.

During a recent “60 Minutes” interview following Republicans’ midterm election losses, Trump acknowledged that immigration enforcement had been “too tough” in certain circumstances, specifically citing workers in landscaping and hospitality.

Record high ICE deportations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported more than 491,000 immigration arrests. BY: MEGA

Despite the president’s remarks, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin celebrated the agency’s enforcement figures, crediting Trump’s leadership for the unprecedented numbers.

“Fiscal Year 2026 saw the highest number of ICE deportations and arrests for any year in ICE’s history,” Mullin said. “September 2026 was the best September in ICE’s history in terms of arrests. The total number of ICE arrests in Fiscal Year 2026 was more than all three full fiscal years under Biden combined, as the patriots of ICE work around the clock to make America safe again. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives.”

According to DHS, ICE recorded more than 48,000 arrests and 44,000 deportations in September alone.

The agency’s annual deportation total surpassed its previous record of 442,640 in fiscal 2025. Nearly 475,000 arrests during fiscal 2026 involved administrative immigration violations rather than criminal charges.

Substantial financial support

The Trump administration expanded enforcement with billions of dollars from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. BY: MEGA

The Trump administration’s enforcement expansion received substantial financial support through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which allocated an additional $75 billion to ICE over four years.

That included $45 billion to expand immigration detention facilities and nearly $30 billion for enforcement personnel, arrests and deportations.

However, immigration policy experts have questioned comparisons between administrations.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, noted that former President Joe Biden‘s administration conducted more than 2 million expulsions under Title 42, which were categorized separately from deportations.

Backlash against ICE

Nearly 475,000 ICE arrests involved administrative immigration violations rather than criminal charges. BY: MEGA

ICE continues to face scrutiny over aggressive enforcement tactics, allegations of racial profiling, shootings involving officers and concerns about inadequate medical treatment in detention facilities.

Internal agency records identified 148 open misconduct allegations spanning fiscal years 2023 through 2025, including accusations of assault, bribery and drug smuggling.

The administration maintains that its immigration crackdown has strengthened national security, even as Trump’s recent acknowledgment raises questions about whether enforcement priorities could shift following Republicans’ electoral setbacks.