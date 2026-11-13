Chuck Schumer faces an internal Democratic challenge as Chris Van Hollen enters the race for Senate majority leader after the midterms. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced his bid for Senate majority leader, setting up the first contested race for the top Democratic leadership post in the Senate in decades.

Van Hollen made the announcement during an interview on MS NOW‘s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, one day after Democrats secured control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

“It’s now on us to meet this moment and to do that we need new leadership,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “That is why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

The challenge puts Van Hollen directly against New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has said he expects to retain his leadership position.

Van Hollen makes his case

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced that he is running for Senate Majority Leader. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Van Hollen said voters in the midterm elections “called for change” and rejected Donald Trump‘s policies as well as “the status quo that isn’t working for working people.”

Van Hollen has served in the Senate since 2017 after spending 14 years in the House. He described the election results as “a generational opportunity” for Democrats to respond to voters’ demand for change.

During his interview with Jen Psaki, Van Hollen was asked what had changed since the previous weekend, when he appeared less interested in pursuing the leadership position.

He pointed to the election results and said voters had delivered a mandate.

Schumer pushes back

Chuck Schumer has made it clear that he expects to remain the top Senate Democratic leader. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Schumer has made clear that he expects to remain Democratic leader.

Before Van Hollen formally entered the race, Schumer told reporters, “I’ll be reelected as majority leader.”

After Van Hollen’s announcement, Schumer said he welcomed a discussion about the future of the Democratic caucus while maintaining that he had enough support to win.

“I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer said in a statement. He added that he looked forward to “leading our new Democratic majority.”

The Associated Press reported that Schumer has said he has the support needed to prevail.

Who is backing Van Hollen

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, formally endorsed Chris Van Hollen. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, endorsed Van Hollen on November 12.

“The American people voted for change,” Sanders wrote on X.

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who has supported Van Hollen for months, also backed him after the announcement.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has said he is open to new leadership if a challenger enters the race.

Schumer’s supporters, meanwhile, have pointed to his role in helping Democrats regain the Senate.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who chaired the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the election cycle, said Schumer “understands politics well” and won the Senate back.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin also backed Schumer, using a baseball comparison to argue against changing leadership after a successful election.

“The Brewers just had a record season,” Baldwin said, “and next year is not the time to change our management.”

How the leadership fight began

Democrats won control of Congress in the November 3 midterms, flipping enough Republican-held Senate seats to secure a majority while also gaining seats in the House.

The party needed to flip at least four Republican-held Senate seats to take control and ultimately gained seven.

Schumer has led Senate Democrats while they were in the minority since 2025. He is positioned to become majority leader when the new Congress convenes.

But questions about his leadership had been growing before Election Day.

Progressive activists and some incoming senators encouraged Van Hollen to challenge Schumer. Those calls intensified after Democrats’ strong election performance.

The contest now represents the first serious challenge for the top Democratic Senate leadership position in decades.

What happens next

The matchup between Chris Van Hollen and Chuck Schumer tests whether Democrats want a leadership change or wish to keep Schumer guiding the new majority. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Senate Democrats are expected to hold a secret-ballot leadership election in early December. CNN reported that the vote is scheduled for December 1.

The winner needs a simple majority of the Democratic caucus, meaning at least 28 votes.

The leadership contest has already drawn Republican criticism.

Natalie Baldassarre, national press secretary for the Republican National Committee, wrote on X that the “leadership brawl previews the D.C. Democrats’ agenda: chaos, infighting and a race to see who can sell their soul to the far left fastest.”

The contest between Van Hollen and Schumer will now test whether Democrats believe their midterm victory calls for a change in Senate leadership or whether they want Schumer to guide the party into the new majority.