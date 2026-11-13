Donald Trump claims he would beat Barack Obama ‘easily’ in a hypothetical race and argues that he received more votes than the former president. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

President Donald Trump said he could “easily” defeat former President Barack Obama in a hypothetical presidential matchup, while calling his predecessor “highly overrated.”

Trump made the comments on November 12, 2026, during a White House interview with Stephen A. Smith, host of the Straight Shooter podcast. He pointed to his vote totals in Texas and Florida as evidence that he could defeat Obama.

The comments came after Republicans suffered major losses in the November 3 midterm elections and as Trump continues to face questions about his political standing and the possibility of a third presidential term.

Trump says he would beat Obama

Donald Trump told podcast host Stephen A. Smith that he could easily defeat Barack Obama, calling him highly overrated. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Smith asked Trump about a hypothetical election between the two presidents.

Trump responded by citing his performance in states with large populations.

“I got many more votes than he got. And I got many more votes in the states… I have most of the state records of the big states. If you take a look at Texas, I have the all-time record, Florida I have the all-time record,” Trump told Smith.

Smith then asked whether Trump was saying he would beat Obama.

“Yeah, I think I’d beat him easily, yeah. I think he’s highly overrated,” Trump said.

Trump continued by criticizing Obama’s presidency.

“I just think, that’s just my opinion, I think he’s overrated. I didn’t think he was a good president, I thought he was a divider.”

Smith then asked Trump how he would describe himself.

Trump said he was “as a person that brings people together” and attributed that ability to “success.”

Smith pressed him on how exactly he brings people together.

Newsweek contacted the office of Barack and Michelle Obama through an online portal on the night of November 12 for comment.

The interview also covered the Iran war, working with Democrats for the remainder of Trump’s term, gasoline prices, immigration and his legacy.

Trump points to vote totals

Donald Trump won all swing states and the 2024 popular vote with roughly 77.3 million votes, compared to Kamala Harris’s 75 million and Obama’s 65.9 million in 2012. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Trump’s argument relied heavily on raw vote totals.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump won all the swing states and the popular vote. He received about 77.3 million votes compared with 75 million for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Obama received about 65.9 million votes when he defeated Republican Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election.

Trump also pointed to his records in Florida and Texas.

In Florida, Trump received 6,110,125 votes in 2024 compared with Harris’ 4,683,038, according to the Florida Department of State Division of Elections.

Obama received 4,237,756 votes in Florida in 2012, while Romney received 4,163,447.

State voting data reviewed by Newsweek going back more than 40 years showed Trump received more votes than any previous presidential nominee in Florida.

In Texas, Trump received 6,393,597 votes in 2024 compared with Harris’ 4,835,250.

Obama received 3,294,440 votes in Texas in 2012, while Romney received 4,555,799.

Newsweek also reviewed decades of Texas election data and found Trump had received the state’s highest presidential vote total.

However, raw vote totals do not provide a direct comparison between candidates from different election cycles.

Axios reported that population growth has contributed significantly to higher vote totals in recent elections, along with increased turnout.

Texas has long been a Republican stronghold in presidential elections, while Florida has shifted increasingly toward the GOP and is now considered a reliable Republican state.

The third-term question

The exchange was framed by Fox News as a hypothetical third-term matchup.

Trump’s ability to run again is restricted by the 22nd Amendment, which says no person can be elected president more than twice.

Trump won the presidency in 2016 and again in 2024.

He has nevertheless continued to discuss the possibility of another campaign. On November 1, Trump said he would “love to run” again but did not announce a candidacy or explain how he could overcome the constitutional limit.

Robert Collins, a professor of public policy at Dillard University, told Newsweek on November 12 that Trump’s comments were primarily aimed at his political base.

“This is clearly just President Trump throwing red meat to his base,” Collins said. “Given the president currently has a national job approval rating in the 30s, no rational observer believes he could beat Obama in a head-to-head matchup right now.”

Collins also said there was no serious legal path for Trump to seek a third term.

“His past remarks on the possibility of running for a third term are also just trying to keep his base happy. No serious constitutional scholar believes there is any legal way for President Trump to run for a third term,” he said.

Obama has an advantage in polling

Donald Trump’s claim is directly at odds with recent national polling comparing his and Barack Obama’s public standing. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Trump’s claim is also at odds with recent polling comparing the two presidents’ public standing.

A CNN-SSRS poll conducted May 7-31 among 2,480 respondents found that 57 percent had a favorable opinion of Obama, compared with 32 percent who viewed him unfavorably.

Trump had a 34 percent favorability rating and a 55 percent unfavorable rating in the same poll.

When respondents were asked which president they admired most, 30 percent chose Obama compared with 19 percent for Trump.

A Pew Research Center survey of 8,512 respondents conducted January 20-26 found that 36 percent said Obama had done the best job among recent presidents, while 13 percent ranked him second best, giving him a combined 49 percent.

Trump received 19 percent as the best-performing president and 12 percent as second best, for a combined 31 percent.

A YouGov/Economist poll of 1,685 U.S. citizens conducted November 9-11 put Trump’s approval rating at 32 percent, compared with 63 percent who disapproved. The poll had a 3 percentage point margin of error.

The comments drew criticism

Trump’s comments prompted ridicule from a CNN panel.

Panelist Rieckhoff joked: “Donald Trump would beat Barack Obama in a Big Mac eating contest.”

Smith has also previously questioned whether Obama would necessarily win such a hypothetical race.

On an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, he said he once believed Obama would “smoke him” but had become less certain after Harris’ defeat.

Trump and Smith have clashed before

The interview came after a public falling-out between Trump and Smith.

In an October 30 column, Front Office Sports noted that Trump had previously dismissed Smith as an “arrogant fool.”

Trump had also called Smith “a smart guy” and said he would like to see him run for president.

Trump has used the “highly overrated” characterization of Obama before. Black Enterprise reported that Trump used the phrase in material from journalist Bob Woodward’s book.

Midterm losses shape the backdrop

Trump’s comments came less than two weeks after Republicans suffered major losses in the November 3 midterm elections.

The Senate began the year with a 53-47 Republican majority and NPR reported that few expected Democrats to put the chamber at risk.

As of 3:14 p.m. IST on November 13, Associated Press results showed Democrats with 255 House seats won and Republicans with 169. Eleven seats were listed as won by no party in the AP results, which did not specify why or which party those seats would ultimately favor.

In the Senate, Democrats had 21 seats won and 34 holdovers, for 55 seats including two independents who caucus with Democrats. Republicans had 13 seats won and 31 holdovers, for 44. One seat was listed as won or held by no party.

The AP figures were subject to change as remaining races were finalized and the “Majority reached” and “Control reached” labels were not themselves AP calls.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans would have needed to defy more than a century of midterm history to retain the House.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters in Washington, “Relief is on the way.”

The results echoed the 2010 midterms, when Democrats suffered major losses while Obama was president.

Trump and Obama clashed before the election

Donald Trump and Barack Obama held rival rallies in Georgia and Ohio on October 28, just days before the midterm elections. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Trump and Obama held rival rallies in Georgia and Ohio on October 28, just days before the midterm elections.

The two presidents traded criticism over the Iran war, tariffs and the economy.

Obama argued that the war had made Americans less safe, while Trump defended his military campaign and attacked the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated during Obama’s presidency.

Obama also criticized Trump over the cost of living, arguing that the president had focused on projects such as a White House ballroom and a helipad rather than lowering prices.

According to the Daily Beast, Trump responded with a late-night attack on Obama following the former president’s first midterm rally.

Trump’s latest comments therefore revive a long-running political rivalry at a time when his own party is facing a difficult post-midterm environment.

Despite Trump’s confidence that he would beat Obama “easily,” the hypothetical matchup cannot occur under the current constitutional rules and recent polling gives Obama the stronger favorability position.