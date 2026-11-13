Donald Trump dismissed the need for an Iran deal, urging investigations into alleged fraud in blue states as he claimed billions could be recovered to balance the budget. BY: MEGA

Donald Trump dismissed the need for an agreement with Iran, arguing that the U.S. could address its budget problems by recovering billions of dollars allegedly lost to fraud in Democratic-led states.

In his Truth Social post on November 12, the president also directed Vice President J.D. Vance to “focus his complete and total attention” on investigating suspected wrongdoing in Minnesota, California, Illinois, and other states, describing them as “poorly run, corrupt disasters.”

Trump further argued that Washington already has enough control over Iran, through holding the country’s money and the Strait of Hormuz, to make further negotiations unnecessary.

Corruption allegations

Donald Trump said, ‘CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!’ BY: MEGA

Trump offered no evidence to support the corruption claims but alleged that billions of dollars were disappearing every month and could be reclaimed.

“Our budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large-scale criminal activity,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

He added, “CORRUPTION is in the Democrat leadership’s blood! We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

Vance has already been involved in White House investigations into suspected fraud and corruption within the federal government and other areas, including the immigration system.

Notably, Minnesota has emerged as the focus of a fraud investigation involving federal funding, with approximately $250 million being stolen from a children’s nutrition program.

Negotiations in question

Donald Trump rejected the need for an agreement with Iran, saying the U.S. already has enough control over it. BY: MEGA

Trump has repeatedly shifted his position on whether an agreement with Iran is possible or necessary to bring the conflict to an end.

The Iran war began on February 28, when American and Israeli forces launched joint strikes against the country, with preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons cited as a central objective.

The conflict has involved a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to a sharp increase in oil prices worldwide.

Notably, Iranian officials have estimated that at least $100 billion in the country’s assets is frozen overseas, although other assessments put the figure lower.

Impact on midterms

The Iran war is believed to have hurt Republicans in the midterm elections. BY: UNSPLASH

Earlier this week, Trump said Washington was “keeping it the status quo” with Iran and described the military campaign as “effectively over.”

However, attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have continued.

The conflict is believed to have hurt Republicans in the midterm elections, partly due to rising fuel costs and the subsequent increase in the cost of living.

Vance previously addressed the impact of the war on election results on X, while Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continued defending the administration’s handling of the war.