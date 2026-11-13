Bruce Giudici is leading California's county supervisor race months after dying mid-campaign, with his former political rival still showing support. BY: BRUCE4D5/FACEBOOK

A California man who died while campaigning for a county supervisor seat is now leading the race more than two months after his death, putting him within reach of an election victory.

His opponent has acknowledged the tragedy, while the county’s current supervisor has continued to endorse the late candidate, saying he remains the right person for the position.

Bruce Giudici, 68, died on August 31 after suffering a fall while campaigning and knocking on doors the previous day.

Despite his death, Giudici remained on the ballot in Calaveras County’s District 5 election and has secured a remarkable lead over his challenger in the unofficial count.

Votes after death

Despite his death, Bruce Giudici remained on the ballot in Calaveras County’s District 5 election. BY: PEXELS

Unofficial results released by Calaveras County’s board of elections showed Giudici with 2,002 votes as of November 10.

His opponent, Clyde Clapp, 77, had received 1,505 votes, leaving Giudici ahead by 497.

The final outcome is still pending, with approximately 500 ballots awaiting sorting, according to local election officials who spoke to The New York Times.

However, officials indicated that not all of those votes are expected to come from District 5. The county is scheduled to release another results update on November 13.

If Giudici is officially declared the winner, state law requires California’s governor to appoint someone to temporarily fill the supervisor position.

That arrangement would remain in place through at least March 2028.

Fatal campaign

Bruce Giudici died on August 31 after suffering a fall while campaigning. BY: BRUCE4D5/FACEBOOK

Giudici’s campaign announced his death in a statement on Facebook.

Volunteer Carrie Biggs-Adams later described what happened during the campaigning effort for The Union Democrat.

“We were out doorknocking in teams… Bruce went up a steep driveway where the others could not see him and thought that he was having a good conversation, which was taking a while,” Biggs-Adams recalled in September.

However, Giudici had actually fallen and was bleeding from his forehead. The volunteer said he died of a “brain bleed.”

Giudici is survived by his wife, Debbie, and their two daughters, according to his obituary.

Rival’s tribute

Bruce Giudici’s former political rival, Ben Stopper, said, ‘He’s the best guy for the job.’ BY: BRUCE4D5/FACEBOOK

Clapp expressed disbelief over losing his longtime political rival, describing Giudici’s death as shocking. “I think it’s a tragedy,” he told The Union Democrat.

The two men had previously competed for the supervisor position in 2016 and 2018.

Clapp eventually lost to Ben Stopper, the incumbent, before returning to contest the seat again this year.

Stopper also entered the latest election but failed to advance beyond the nonpartisan primary.

Even after Giudici’s death, Stopper maintained his support for the candidate.

He told The Union Democrat, “I’ll be straight with you. I’m still going to vote for him because he’s going to be on the ballot. He’s the best guy for the job, even in this situation, unfortunately.”