President Donald Trump faces congressional questions about Nvidia’s China chip sales following Jensen Huang’s resignation. BY: MEGA

Democratic lawmakers in Washington opened an investigation on November 12 into the Trump administration’s Nvidia chip-export decisions, seeking records on what officials knew about suspected Chinese espionage as Jensen Huang resigned as CEO.

Republican committee leaders also pressed for answers, giving Huang a November 13 deadline to accept an interview or face a subpoena.

Congress seeks records on Trump’s export decisions

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was asked to preserve records concerning the administration’s approval of Nvidia chip exports to China. BY: MEGA

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., opened their inquiry November 12 into the approval and taxation of Nvidia’s China sales.

Under the arrangement they described, chips manufactured in Taiwan would first enter the United States for a security review and a 25% tariff before receiving licenses for shipment to China.

The two Democrats accused the administration of trying to “mask an unconstitutional export tax as a national security tariff action.”

“Congress will investigate and get answers,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., had written in a November 7 post on X, before Huang publicly acknowledged an affair.

Coons and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., followed with a November 11 records request to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.

They sought intelligence briefings, communications with Nvidia, and export records to establish how officials responded to the reported risks.

Their request cited reports about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom U.S. officials suspect of spying for China.

China has denied the allegation.

The administration had presented its export policy as a way to permit controlled sales while protecting American technology.

Commerce’s January rules allowed case-by-case consideration of Nvidia H200 exports to China, requiring security checks including independent testing in the United States.

The White House said the tariff would encourage domestic chip production and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

House Republicans threaten a subpoena

Rep. Brian Mast joined two other Republican committee chairmen in threatening a subpoena if Huang refused their interview request. BY: BRIAN MAST/X

Alongside the demands for records, Republican lawmakers are seeking testimony from Huang and administration officials.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., and two other Republican committee leaders wrote to Huang November 12, requesting a closed-door, transcribed interview on December 1.

They demanded written acceptance by 8 p.m. Eastern on November 13, “or a subpoena will be issued.”

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., separately requested testimony from Huang and Lutnick.

Warren and Coons have asked the administration to confirm by November 17 that instructions to preserve the requested records have been issued.

Those demands come while the espionage allegations remain unresolved.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the FBI was investigating, but the Justice Department had reached no conclusion on whether Alice Huang was a spy.

“The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet,” Trump said in a “Straight Shooter” podcast interview released November 12.

How Huang’s relationship became a security concern

Sen. Chris Coons sought records on Nvidia’s China business and the administration’s handling of reported intelligence concerns. BY: MEGA

Nvidia’s advanced processors help train artificial intelligence systems, making its sales to China a sensitive issue in the technology rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

Megaspeed was a major Nvidia customer: the senators’ records request said it had bought more than $4.8 billion in the company’s advanced chips since June 2024.

Huang apologized to employees on November 8, saying, “I was unfaithful to my wife,” and promising to cooperate with the board’s independent investigation.

Four days later, Nvidia announced his immediate resignation and named finance chief Colette Kress interim CEO.