TikToker found a mansion reportedly of Chick-fil-A founder and discovered a secret basement. BY: UNSPLASH

An urban explorer discovered a hidden basement behind a bookcase in an abandoned mansion in Atlanta, Georgia. The explorer was at the mansion allegedly belonging to former Chick-fil-A CEO S. Truett Cathy.

Although the association with the Chick-fil-A founder has not yet been confirmed, the mansion will soon be demolished. The property reportedly has seven bedrooms and was extensively renovated in 2000.

TikToker revealed unusual items in mansion

TikToker found that there were different usable items inside the basement. BY: UNSPLASH

In the video, TikTok user @grayx1999 showed parts of the house, which had been abandoned for some time. The mansion had no electricity, debris was scattered around the space, and holes were visible in the ceiling.

The TikToker said, “I want to show you all something really, really cool. Check this out. He had a secret door.”

The man then opened a cabinet and found a staircase, revealing a secret basement. The room he saw after going downstairs contained two couches, a chair, and what appeared to be children’s toys, which he illuminated with a flashlight.

“It’s like they were just sitting down here hanging out. There’s nothing really to this basement,” the TikToker further said.

Reports dispute mansion’s link to Chick-fil-A founder

The mansion was not reportedly owned by the Chick-fil-A founder, as reports said. BY: UNSPLASH

A 2011 report identified a different nearby property as Cathy’s home, while available sale records for Deerfield Estate did not list his name. The house shown by the TikToker did not prove that the mansion belonged to Cathy, who passed away in 2014.

The home, built in 1987, features numerous bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a home theater, a swimming pool, an elevator, and a four-car garage.

Instead of being directly associated with Cathy, the mansion appears to have been bought and sold by different companies over the years. The property appears to have been used to host weddings and other events before it was abandoned.

Possible reasons behind secret room

Reports suggested multiple explanations behind the construction of the secret room. BY: UNSPLASH

The secret room may be a panic room, but no proof of this has been found.

A panic room is a secure space inside a house where homeowners can hide during emergencies. These rooms are often concealed behind walls, bookcases, or locked doors to prevent outsiders from finding them, according to Architectural Digest.

The room may also have been built to protect homeowners from robberies, severe weather events, or home invasions. Some wealthy homeowners install panic rooms simply as an extravagant feature of their properties, as AD noted.

Another explanation may be that the designer simply created the entrance for fun without giving much thought to its effectiveness. Having one can also serve as a status symbol or a conversation starter.