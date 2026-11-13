A Mexican illegal immigrant was arrested in Chicago after allegedly dragging an ICE officer with his car, prompting DHS to warn of rising anti-ICE violence. BY: MEGA

A Mexican illegal immigrant was arrested on November 11 after allegedly using his car to drag an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an attempted arrest outside Chicago.

The officer was taken to a hospital with leg injuries after being thrown from the vehicle and struck as the driver fled, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security later characterized the incident as the “latest example” of rising anti-ICE violence.

Jose Garnica-Naranjo, 32, was detained a day after resisting the targeted immigration enforcement operation, according to DHS.

Arrest attempt

Jose Garnica-Naranjo was arrested on November 11. BY: PEXELS

ICE officers followed Garnica-Naranjo’s car from a distance after seeing him leave a Chicago Heights home on the morning of November 10, DHS said in a statement.

When officers approached and ordered him to shut off the car’s engine during the attempted traffic stop, he allegedly refused to follow the instruction.

“When officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle, Garnica accelerated and fled while an ERO Chicago officer was partially inside the vehicle through the driver-side window,” DHS noted.

Garnica-Naranjo then crossed a raised center median planted with trees, throwing the officer from the car in the process, authorities said.

During the escape, the vehicle hit the officer, who was then taken to a hospital.

Officer injured

Markwayne Mullin called the incident ‘the latest example of the staggering rise in anti-ICE violence.’ BY: MEGA

The officer sustained contusions, cuts, and scrapes on his legs. Tests showed no broken bones, and he has now been released.

“This illegal alien used his vehicle to assault one of our ICE officers, hospitalizing the officer,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said of Garnica-Naranjo.

“Thankfully, the officer has since been released from the hospital. This is just the latest example of the staggering rise in anti-ICE violence, with our officers facing a more than 1,600% increase in assaults against them,” he added.

ICE said Garnica-Naranjo has a criminal history and had previously been convicted of domestic violence and assault.

DHS criticism

Markwayne Mullin blamed Democratic officials for the rise in violence against immigration officers. BY: UNSPLASH

Mullin blamed Democratic officials’ criticism of ICE operations and claims of ICE terrorizing neighborhoods for encouraging hostility toward officers. He specifically criticized Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“This is the result of anti-ICE rhetoric from sanctuary politicians like Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker,” Mullin said.

“DHS is calling on Governor Pritzker and all other sanctuary politicians to knock off this violent rhetoric and start cooperating with ICE before any more officers are injured in the line of duty,” he added.