A Florida diner intended to tip his Olive Garden waitress $20, but she mistook the $100 cash for her full tip, prompting him to pay the $80 bill separately. BY: MEGA

A Florida diner planned to give his Olive Garden waitress a $20 tip on an $80 bill, but a misunderstanding led her to believe the entire $100 was her gratuity.

When he realized from her reaction what she had assumed, he decided not to correct her and instead paid the $80 restaurant bill separately.

In essence, what started as a routine tip became an unexpectedly generous moment.

The unusual exchange was later shared by the diner, TikTok user @youngam904, whose video attracted more than 120,000 likes.

The original plan

The story was shared on TikTok by the diner. BY: @YOUNGAM904/TIKTOK

“Went to Olive Garden with a friend today to fight the hangover, and the waitress was great. So I wanted to give her a $20 tip on our $80 bill,” the man wrote in the text over his TikTok.

Notably, a $20 gratuity on an $80 restaurant bill would have made the tip 25% of the check, which is already higher than the 15% to 20% range commonly used by diners at sit-down restaurants in the U.S.

That said, the situation changed when the diner handed the waitress a $100 bill, and she apparently understood the cash to be entirely for her.

A happy mistake

The waitress’ happiness led the diner and his friend to pay the restaurant bill separately. BY: PEXELS

The server was reportedly extremely pleased by what she believed was a $100 tip.

Instead of explaining that $80 of the money was meant to cover the meal, the diner and his friend decided to pay the restaurant bill separately.

“So I gave her the $100 bill, and she was SO happy and thankful for her $100 tip, so we just paid the $80 bill also,” the TikToker explained.

The story resonated with restaurant workers in the comments, where more than 400 responses included accounts of similar situations.

Servers share stories

Several restaurant workers took to the comments section of the TikTok video to share similar stories. BY: UNSPLASH

Several servers in TikTok’s comments section said customers had handed them cash that they initially believed was meant entirely as a tip, only to find out that the money also covered the bill.

Other commenters recalled making their own tipping mistakes, including accidentally leaving more than they had intended and choosing to leave the larger amount rather than ask for it back.

While some misunderstandings highlighted in the comments resulted in unusually generous tips, others led to uncomfortable exchanges between servers and diners.

One commenter wrote, “As a server, this has happened to me, and I was literally crying grateful tears! The poor old man was looking at me like I was crazy. I thought he paid on the ziosk. The embarrassment still keep me up at night.”