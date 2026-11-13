Microsoft reported signs of recovery on Nov. 13, but said service capacity remained below normal. BY: PEXELS

Microsoft reported signs of recovery in its global Microsoft 365 outage on November 13 but said capacity remained below normal as engineers gradually restored servers and email disruption continued.

The company extended its email timeout window to 48 hours to help preserve delayed messages, while schools, businesses, and public agencies continued working around unavailable services.

The outage began on November 12 with problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes, then affected functions in other applications that depend on its email and calendar services.

Recovery is moving region by region

Microsoft cautioned that service health remained uneven as engineers gradually restored capacity. BY: MICROSOFT

Microsoft’s Friday service update reported that it is “seeing early signs of stabilization” but warned that “service health remains variable and capacity has not yet fully returned to baseline.”

By 11:06 a.m. GMT, Microsoft reported recovery progress in parts of Asia-Pacific, with improving mailbox access and delayed-mail processing, though intermittent problems remained.

Engineering teams were reducing traffic to affected systems, restarting and repairing them, then gradually restoring connections while checking that the servers remained stable.

That approach followed earlier attempts that brought machines back online without keeping them working once users reconnected.

Why bringing servers back has taken time

Microsoft said servers going offline had put additional pressure on the infrastructure supporting its cloud services. BY: MICROSOFT

In an earlier post, Microsoft said the pressure on its infrastructure came from servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable, rather than a surge in incoming traffic.

With fewer servers available, the remaining infrastructure had to carry the load.

Microsoft restarted machines and rerouted connections but later warned that some restored servers became unresponsive again when traffic returned.

The company also paused deployments and redistributed connection traffic across its worldwide infrastructure as engineers worked to restore capacity.

For customers, the disruption affected both getting into an inbox and receiving messages on time.

The longer email timeout was intended to protect delayed mail while Microsoft worked through queues and backlogs.

The impact also varied by feature: Microsoft said core Teams calls and meetings remained available, while calendar and scheduling functions could fail.

The disruption is still holding up work

The University of Manchester advised staff to save documents locally and use alternative communication channels during the Microsoft outage. BY: UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER.

The effect on working schedules was already visible beyond Microsoft’s own systems.

Electric-truck maker Workhorse postponed its third-quarter earnings call from November 12 to November 16, citing business disruption caused by the outage.

In Britain, school inspector Ofsted told people not to email it and directed urgent inquiries to online forms or telephone lines.

The University of Manchester advised staff to use alternative communication channels and save documents locally rather than rely on OneDrive or SharePoint.

“Avoid repeatedly attempting to sync files while services are disrupted,” the university said.

Microsoft said it would explain the underlying cause and preventive measures in a post-incident report after mitigation was complete.