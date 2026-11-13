A father posted a boxing confrontation with his 13-year-old son after accusing him of bullying two schoolmates. BY: BOOSTED SPEED DEMON / TIKTOK

A Washington father posted footage in November of himself punching his 13-year-old son during a backyard boxing session, saying he was punishing the boy for bullying two smaller schoolmates.

In two follow-ups, he described apology letters bearing his phone number and said he accompanied his son to deliver one at a bus stop.

He also defended the encounter after saying viewers had reported him to police and child protective services.

‘I don’t want to be a bully’

The father said he wanted his son to understand how it felt to face someone bigger and stronger. BY: BOOSTED SPEED DEMON / TIKTOK

Posting as Boosted Speed Demon, the father said he had raised his son, Talon, to stand up to bullies and treat girls with respect.

Instead, he accused him of targeting two children roughly half his size, including a girl whom he allegedly told to take her own life.

He described himself as 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds, and his son as 5 feet 10 and 160 pounds.

Before taking Talon outside, he showed him wearing boxing gloves and headgear, telling viewers his expression reflected “the same helplessness that he made those kids feel.”

Outside, the father repeatedly demanded that Talon punch him, assuring him he would not get in trouble before threatening to hit him if he refused.

After the boy threw several light punches, his father struck him, causing him to bend forward and cry.

“You like to bully kids and girls,” the father said, telling him again: “Hit me.”

“I don’t want to be a bully,” Talon said.

His father struck him again as he began answering a question about why he had bullied the other children.

Talon then said he would not bully anyone again.

The letters came with a way to reach his father

The father said he would put his phone number on the apology letters so the children’s parents could contact him directly. BY: BOOSTED SPEED DEMON / TIKTOK

In the first follow-up, the father said Talon was writing apology letters to both children as the “final phase” of his punishment.

He planned to put his phone number on the back so their parents could contact him about any further bullying outside school.

He said he would make sure the boy received his letter at the bus stop and call the school the following day to check that the girl had received hers.

“He’s going to learn that bullying does not exist in this house,” he said.

By the final update, the father said he had gone with Talon to deliver the boy’s letter and explained that his number was there for the family to use.

He also told other children at the stop to report further bullying through the boy’s parents or the school.

The girl, he said, considered her letter genuine and was now “pretty much friends” with Talon.

“I think he is too scared of the consequences to ever bully again,” the father said, describing what he believed the punishment had achieved.

‘It was just to scare him’

The father defended the punishment after saying viewers had contacted police and child protective services. BY: BOOSTED SPEED DEMON / TIKTOK

In the comments, the father said he was showing Talon messages from people who had experienced bullying.

Replying to someone who described being bullied as a child, he wrote: “I show Talon every single one of those comments.”

“So he can see how bad bullying has got.”

When another viewer suggested it had hurt him to see his son in pain, he responded: “I can’t stand seeing him in pain, but I can’t stand bullies more.”

His final update also addressed people who had reported the footage to police and CPS.

He said he had received follow-up calls and claimed officials praised his actions after he explained the circumstances, an account that has not been independently verified.

He denied injuring his son and said the encounter was intended to frighten him.

“It was just to scare him; it was not to hurt him,” he said.

“I have zero regrets,” he said.