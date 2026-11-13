Senator Jim Banks warned Howard Lutnick to give answers about export of chips to China despite Trump's orders. BY: MEGA

Republican Senator Jim Banks demanded that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before Congress over concerns that Nvidia may have been allowed to bypass President Donald Trump’s restrictions on selling advanced AI chips to China.

The central issue is whether the Trump administration properly enforced its restrictions on semiconductor exports to China and whether Lutnick played a role in allowing Nvidia to proceed with sales despite those restrictions.

The controversy arose following reports about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang.

US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected Alice of having connections to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), China’s civilian intelligence agency, but nothing has been publicly established yet.

Senator questioned Lutnick

Banks wanted answers from Lutnick regarding Nvidia exporting chips to China despite Trump’s orders. BY: MEGA

In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Banks was asked to comment on reports that China had targeted the CEO of Nvidia, one of the world’s most important chip manufacturers, and whether the matter raised national security concerns.

In response, Banks highlighted Nvidia’s previous opposition to his legislation to question whether the company had been acting in America’s national security interests.

He also emphasized that AI chip manufacturers should prioritize US customers instead of doing business with China, while calling on Lutnick to provide answers.

“Nvidia opposed my legislation a year ago. They’ve opposed other export control laws. And now we know that the Department of Commerce, Secretary Lutnick, it appears, used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur, even though President Trump has directed his administration and the Department of Commerce not to allow that to happen,” Banks said, according to Mediaite.

The senator added, “So not only do I hope for Jensen Huang to come and testify, but I would like for Secretary Lutnick, ASAP, to come testify before the Senate Banking Committee, because we have a lot of bipartisan questions and concerns about what’s happened over the last year that would allow some of these issues to continue, to chips being exported, it appears, to defy President Trump’s orders for those exports to be stopped.”

Banks also said that Republican senators, including Tom Cotton, Pete Ricketts, and Dave McCormick, had proposed legislation to restrict advanced AI chip exports to China.

Banks suggests China knew of Jensen’s affair

Jensen had an affinity for women, and China reportedly knew about it. BY: MEGA

During the conversation, Roberts asked Banks whether China was aware of Jensen’s history of “his propensity for the ladies,” as another of his alleged affairs with a female co-worker took center stage.

Banks responded to the assertion, saying, “There’s no doubt about it. These allegations are serious. They obviously exploit weaknesses, and that could be compromised by our biggest adversary. But we’ve had concerns about Nvidia and Jensen Huang and their relationship with China for a very long time. I’ve been calling out those concerns for the last couple of years.”

Banks also claimed that Nvidia has spent millions of dollars lobbying US lawmakers to oppose legislation restricting advanced chip sales to China.

He argued that the US should prevent its high-end Blackwell AI chips from reaching China because both countries are competing for AI dominance.

Jensen announced his resignation

Jensen resigned from his post after his illicit affairs came to public attention. BY: MEGA

On November 12, Jensen stepped down from his position as Nvidia’s CEO with immediate effect. The decision came amid reports that the FBI was examining his personal and business connections.

Nvidia’s board had also initiated an independent investigation.

CFO Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO, while Trump suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook for the position, saying he would be a perfect fit.

Jensen publicly admitted to having an affair with Alice and apologized for being “unfaithful” to his wife of 40 years, Lori Huang.