Dan Abrams corners Todd Blanche over Trump’s demand to investigate Senator Slotkin as AG admits her comments alone are ‘Absolutely not a crime’

Todd Blanche clarified to Dan Abrams that Elissa Slotkin’s remarks were not criminal, despite Donald Trump calling for a DOJ investigation over them. BY: MEGA

Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged that Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin‘s remarks about discouraging young people from joining Donald Trump‘s administration were not criminal, despite the president demanding a Justice Department investigation into her comments.

Blanche’s admission came during a November 12 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show, where host Dan Abrams repeatedly challenged him to explain why the senator’s statements could warrant a federal investigation.

Trump’s demand

Donald Trump labeled Elissa Slotkin’s comments a ‘criminal act.’ BY: MEGA

The controversy followed Slotkin’s appearance at the University of Chicago last week, where she said Trump’s “enablers” should be held accountable.

She then noted, “I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration?’ … I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want. And so let me avoid participating in that.’ I want that deterrence message sent.”

Trump subsequently interpreted her remarks as a threat and wrote on Truth Social, “By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act immediately!”

Abrams raised the issue with Blanche during their November 12 conversation, playing the recording of Slotkin’s comments before asking, “Whether that’s a smart thing to say or not a smart thing to say, how is that even potentially criminal?”

Blanche’s characterization

Todd Blanche acknowledged on November 12 that Elissa Slotkin’s comments were ‘absolutely not a crime.’ BY: MEGA

“Well, the statement itself isn’t, but it could be,” Blanche said before accusing Abrams of not being “critical” of Slotkin’s remarks.

Abrams clarified that he disagreed with her comments but questioned how they could constitute a crime, prompting Blanche to say he had never characterized Slotkin’s remarks as a “crime.”

Blanche’s claim differed from what he told CNN’s Dana Bash on November 8 when asked if there was a crime in what Slotkin had said.

“Yes, there could be… When the threats become so vile and so dangerous that you are telling people in college that they better be careful if they want to work in the Trump administration because somebody will come after them, at some point you have to draw the line,” the attorney general told Bash.

On November 12, however, Blanche told Abrams, “What the senator said in and of itself is absolutely not a crime. However, if leadership in the Senate is working together to try to stop young people from going to work in the administration by basically threatening them, saying you should be worried that you’re going to be open to investigations, that is totally wrong.”

Abrams’ argument

Dan Abrams repeatedly questioned Todd Blanche on how Elissa Slotkin’s remarks could warrant an investigation. BY: MEGA

Blanche went on to ask whether it would have been “OK” if similar remarks were directed at young Democratic staffers, to which Abrams replied, “It’s not true because the difference between something being OK and being criminal is huge, right?”

“We could agree that something shouldn’t be said or it’s not okay, and that doesn’t mean someone with the power that you have, that the DOJ has, should be even talking about the possibility of a criminal investigation in connection with that comment,” Abrams argued.

Blanche immediately countered, “So I didn’t say that in connection with that comment. So words matter, Dan, and so what I said matters. I didn’t say you said that, so you’re going to be open to a criminal investigation.”

No investigation

There is no grand jury investigation against Elissa Slotkin, according to Todd Blanche. BY: MEGA

Blanche went on to make his position clear, saying, “What I have said repeatedly, and I’ll say it again here, is I think that words are not crimes, but there can come a time when the threats and the intimidation become a criminal investigation.”

He also clarified that there was no grand jury investigation involving Slotkin.

“But we agree that that is not the crime of extortion. It’s not. Her comments alone are not even a potential crime?” Abrams questioned.

“Her comments alone are absolutely not a crime. There is no criminal investigation here, and I’ve never said that there is,” Blanche answered.

As Abrams and Blanche continued the heated exchange, the latter repeatedly acknowledged that no crime had occurred but disputed Abrams’ characterization of the matter as a legal “nothing burger.”