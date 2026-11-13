A San Diego County Sheriff's deputy was arrested. BY: PEXELS

A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy is facing felony counts for allegedly engaging in multiple s***** encounters with an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

The deputy, Ricky Garcia, 37, was suspected of committing s***** acts with an incarcerated woman between June and July, according to a criminal complaint.

Garcia has been placed on administrative leave while the Sheriff’s S***** Assault Unit investigates the allegations brought on by a Sheriff’s employee.

The deputy was booked into a detention facility after serving at the department for over seven years.

Deputy faces felony counts

The deputy was accused of engaging in s—– acts with an inmate. BY: PEXELS

A criminal complaint filed earlier this week charged Garcia with five felony counts of engaging in s***** activity with an inmate at the women’s jail in Santee.

Garcia, who was hired in March 2018, was discharged from his duty and removed from overseeing incarcerated women at the detention center, the sheriff’s office informed.

An official statement by the sheriff’s office revealed he was placed on unpaid leave after a co-worker reported the crime while Garcia was stationed at the San Diego Central Jail.

The deputy was arrested and booked into the Visa Detention Facility on Tuesday, November 10.

Under California law, a jail staff member cannot engage in s***** acts with an inmate regardless of whether it is consensual, ABC 10 News reported.

San Diego County Sheriff condemns act

A co-worker reported Garcia’s crimes. BY: PEXELS

Sheriff Kelly Martinez condemned the deputy’s “abhorrent” crimes and said it represented a “violation of public trust.”

“We will not tolerate criminal behavior in our ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions,” Martinez added.

She voiced concerns for the people in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office who are most vulnerable, and their rights must be protected.

Moreover, the Sheriff thanked the investigators for working hard on the case and holding the fellow deputy accountable for his wrongdoing.

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is committed to holding its employees to a high standard. Acts such as this do not reflect our values, principles, or commitment to our communities,” the department’s statement added.

California’s history of deputy scandals

The sheriff’s office is investigating Garcia’s allegations. BY: PEXELS

Garcia’s scandal is not an outlier in the stained history of California correctional officers.

Former officer Gregory Rodriguez, 57, was sentenced to 224 years in prison for 60 or more charges relating to s***** abuse of inmates at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla in 2025, ABC 30 News reported.

Similarly, former San Diego deputy Richard Fischer was convicted of assaulting 16 female inmates under his supervision while in uniform in 2019.

He later pleaded guilty to seven of the 29 felony counts.