Oklahoma teen faces backlash for posing with friends dressed as KKK members. BY: @SEERACISTS | X

An Oklahoma teen faced backlash online for posing with friends dressed as KKK members on Halloween.

Her father made her delete the post shared on social media that showed her friends clad in white hooded robes characteristic of the Ku Klux Klan at their school’s Halloween event.

Wellston Public Schools issued a formal statement condemning the images and choice of costumes but refused to confirm publicly whether the students were disciplined for their racist conduct.

The poster, Chloe Brewer, apologized for posting the images on TikTok, while another costume wearer regretted choosing the questionable Halloween costume.

Father apologizes for teen daughter’s KKK costume

Teen’s father made her delete the post. BY: MEGA

The teenager’s father, Chuck Brewer, claimed she “learned from this” and asked her to delete the controversial post after she started receiving threats online.

He apologized on behalf of his daughter, who was reportedly “unaware” of the KKK’s history, following the incident.

“She now clearly understands her error and is remorseful for this,” Brewer wrote on Facebook. “And at my direction, educated herself about the hate, violence, and racism associated with the KKK.”

Chloe also shared an apology post after deleting the images that sparked a firestorm on the internet.

School students get hate for KKK costumes

Online haters slammed the teen for racism. BY: PEXELS

Chloe did not wear a KKK costume but happily posed with her school friends posing as members of the white supremacist and extremist hate group.

Sandwiched between three teenagers dressed as KKK members in white hoods and robes, the daughter captioned the post, “Didn’t know the KKK would be at this func?”

Soon after, the teenagers found themselves amid a heated controversy and hate for their blatant racism on social media, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

One of the friends, James Kelley, apologized, “I take full responsibility for my poor judgment.”

Likewise, Chloe regretted her decision and wrote, “I was not raised to be racist, and sincerely I am not…I offer my genuine apologies for my actions and to those I’ve offended by not thinking.”

Wellston Public School issues statement

School issued a formal statement. BY: @SEERACISTS | X

The school superintendent, Dr. Susan Way, signed a formal letter acknowledging and condemning the act.

The school revealed that the incident involved a few current and many past students at an off-campus event outside of school hours.

However, the poor act reflected on the school’s community as a whole.

“We are disappointed and heartbroken by the images,” the school’s statement read, according to a post on X.

However, under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the school refused to reveal student disciplinary records, citing federal privacy protection laws.