Elon Musk's warning about OpenAI and Microsoft resurfaced during the November 2026 outage. BY: MEGA.

Elon Musk’s warning about OpenAI resurfaced on November 13 as an outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, and Copilot worldwide, with problems also affecting tools that connect OpenAI’s services to Microsoft.

His remark originally answered Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s announcement that OpenAI’s GPT-5 was being added to products across Microsoft.

The exchange concerned a partnership that gives Microsoft access to OpenAI’s technology while allowing the ChatGPT maker to pursue customers of its own.

The disruption spread beyond Outlook

Microsoft reported server problems as Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services experienced widespread disruption. BY: MICROSOFT 365 STATUS / X.

The old post drew renewed attention as Microsoft worked to restore services following an outage that began on November 12.

Problems initially affected Exchange Online mailboxes in the Americas before Microsoft warned that users in any region could be affected.

Exchange Online supports business email, so failures can also interfere with calendars and functions in other Microsoft applications.

Downdetector recorded nearly 130,000 reports of Outlook problems at the disruption’s peak.

Microsoft said servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, putting pressure on the remaining infrastructure.

“We’re working to safely return them to service,” the company said in an outage update.

By Friday morning, Microsoft reported improving server stability and said it was unaware of malicious activity causing the outage.

The problems also reached AI tools that access information stored in Microsoft services.

OpenAI reported errors affecting its Microsoft connectors, while Anthropic said most requests to its Microsoft 365 mail, calendar, and search tools were failing.

“This issue is caused by a Microsoft 365 service incident,” Anthropic said in its status update.

‘People have been trying for 50 years’

Musk warned that OpenAI would overtake Microsoft, prompting a playful response from CEO Satya Nadella. BY: MEGA

When Musk issued his original warning on August 7, 2025, Nadella was celebrating a new stage in Microsoft’s work with OpenAI.

GPT-5 was being introduced across Microsoft’s Copilot assistants, GitHub coding tools, and the Azure cloud platform.

“OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive,” Musk replied.

Nadella answered, “People have been trying for 50 years, and that’s the fun of it!”

Microsoft was also working with Musk’s AI company, xAI, having begun offering its Grok 3 models through Azure that May.

“Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!” Nadella added.

Musk later spelled out the competition he saw

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed how AI could reshape email, documents and workplace software. BY: CONVERSATIONS WITH TYLER / YOUTUBE.

Three months later, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed how AI could take over work handled through documents, presentations, email, and Slack.

In the interview published November 5, 2025, he envisioned AI assistants handling tasks between themselves and involving people when needed.

“As I was saying, OpenAI will compete directly with Microsoft,” Musk wrote four days later.

Microsoft and OpenAI have since revised the terms of their partnership, which began in 2019.

Their April 27, 2026, agreement gives OpenAI freedom to serve customers through other cloud providers, while Microsoft remains its primary cloud partner and a major shareholder.

Even as OpenAI gains that independence, the agreement keeps its revenue-sharing payments to Microsoft in place through 2030.