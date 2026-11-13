California man left without car after getting gas at Costco. BY: @RY.CLARK | TIKTOK and PEXELS

A California man was left stranded after a $180 gas fill-up at Costco cost him his car but then was asked to visit the store to file an incident report.

Initially hesitating, Ryan Clark narrated the whole story on social media, explaining how his wife and two of their kids somehow made it home following a routine Costco run.

His wife had reportedly made the unusual decision to fill up her tank at the store and paid $5.80 a gallon for the gas.

About half a mile away from their home, the wife’s car broke down and started to shake, Clark recalled. Upon inspection, the car refused to start again and was sent over to the mechanic.

It was only a matter of time until the couple discovered a shocking fact about the gas from Costco and filed a report with the local county’s Agricultural office.

Clark said he wanted to share the incident, hoping it would reach anyone with a similar experience.

Father of four shares Costco gas debacle

Wife filled up gas at Costco. BY: PEXELS

Clark, who made sure to point out that he and his wife have four kids, emphasized the need for a functional car to fit his entire family.

However, a usual Costco run left them with a broken car and a $1,200 repair bill after a mechanic found their tank was filled with water.

“We never get gas at Costco,” said the worried father, who goes by @ry.clark on TikTok.

Since there was no line at the pump on that particular day and his wife saw her car’s gas light blinking, she decided to fill the tank at the store for $180.

On the way back home, the car’s check engine light lit up, and the car started shaking. “She barely made it home,” Clark noted.

After they left and the car was unloaded, he checked for issues and could not get the car to start again.

Clark also noted that the vehicle had no issues prior to going to Costco.

Mechanic reveals shocking issue

Clark was told the repair would cost $1,200. BY: @RY.CLARK | TIKTOK

The family called AAA for help with the car, but even the service failed to identify any issues.

“We determined we have to tow the car to a shop,” Clark said, adding that their car had an extended warranty from the dealership and that they reached out to them.

Following a professional check, the mechanic rang him up and informed him that the car’s tank was filled with water.

The cleaning charges for five hours of labor, excluding any repairs, were estimated to be $1,200.

At the same time, Clark’s wife told him she saw a video earlier of a woman in the same situation after filling up gas at Costco.

Costco asks car owner to file a report at the store

Costco employee asked wife to file report. BY: PEXELS

The man called Costco and talked to the person they had contacted earlier, who asked them to file an incident report at the store.

“I don’t have a car that works,” the wife said, recalled Clark.

However, the Costco employee was indifferent to their problem and said it was the only way their issue was going to be reviewed.

Fortunately, the wife had the gas receipt and also filed a report with the LA County of Agricultural Weights and Measurements.