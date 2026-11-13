Massive Microsoft outage garnered infuriated reactions from social media users. BY: UNSPLASH

A major global Microsoft outage on Thursday, November 12, left more than 130,000 Outlook users unable to access their emails.

The disruption also affected Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 services. The major setback prompted angry reactions from social media users, who pointed to the need for improvements at Microsoft.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, approximately 130,146 US users reported issues with sending and receiving emails.

By 9:20 a.m. on Friday, the number of users experiencing problems with the platform had risen to 5,500 in Australia, causing disruptions in workplaces and local businesses.

Users frustrated with Microsoft

Microsoft reported global outage as social media users express frustration over inconvenience. BY: UNSPLASH

In a Friday post on X, Microsoft shared that it was “investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas.”

In response, several users expressed their frustration with Microsoft and alleged that the layoffs may have caused the outage. User Show Me The Data wrote, “Maybe you shouldn’t have laid off 60,000 of your most tenured employees.”

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer echoed these sentiments and wrote, “I wonder if it’s a coincidence that Jensen Huang resigned from @nvidia today and then the same day, Microsoft was very clearly sabotaged… Nothing good comes from China.”

Another user, Gentleman Mike, referred to Microsoft’s suggestion to reach out to the admin center and wrote, “Maybe if your admin center wasn’t ALSO down, I could go check the details under EX1550543. Just paste it here for us.”

User Greece Ice Hockey blamed the tech giant for relying on AI and hiring incompetent people, saying, “This is what happens when you force DEI and wokeness, fire all your competent people, and hire low-skill individuals and think AI can do a better job than humans. Let’s see if you change course after this.”

Outage not established as part of cyber attack

Experts believe that it may be a cyber attack or the work of a former employee who leaked information. BY: UNSPLASH

A tech expert from Swinburne Business School, Dimitrios Salampasis, said that the association of the outage with cyberattacks has not yet been established and that the financial impact also remains unknown.

“We have seen this pattern before with CrowdStrike in 2024 and the Optus outage in 2023,” Salampasis told news.com.au.

He further said, “Although the technical causes differ, these incidents reveal a common vulnerability: our digital economy is increasingly dependent on complex, interconnected systems where a failure in one component can have widespread consequences.”

Salampasis also mentioned that automated safety systems designed to prevent technical problems can sometimes make an outage worse, affecting services and organizations far beyond the source of the problem.

Cybersecurity expert from RMIT University Dr. Nalin Arachchilage said that the outage could be caused by “an insider threat: a disgruntled employee who left the organization and shared sensitive information.”

“We don’t know because they haven’t talked about that in detail,” he added.

Outage affected nearly 80 countries

The outage impacted 74 countries after Outlook and other Microsoft platforms stopped working on Thursday night. BY: UNSPLASH

The Microsoft outage that started Thursday night spread across 74 countries and territories within approximately one hour, according to Downdetector. It affected users across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

By 9 a.m. on Friday, India had recorded 800 outage reports, with reported disruptions also extending to third-party services that depend on Microsoft’s infrastructure, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, government agencies, schools, healthcare organizations, and businesses.