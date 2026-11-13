A Texas Roadhouse server jokes about checking an 11-year-old girl's age after her mother orders a kids' meal. BY: UNSPLASH

A Texas Roadhouse server left a San Antonio mother surprised after joking that he might need to see her daughter’s report card when she ordered a kids’ meal for the 11-year-old.

Cynthia, who posts on TikTok as @cynkaygarza, shared the restaurant experience in a video.

She explained that her daughter sometimes orders adult meals and sometimes chooses from the kids’ menu, depending on how hungry she is.

On this visit, the girl wanted a smaller meal.

But when Cynthia placed the order, the server reportedly chuckled, prompting her to insist that her daughter really was 11.

According to her, he said: “I might need to see her report card.”

Server jokes about checking girl’s age

The mother, Cynthia, said her daughter was really 11. BY: CYNKAYGARZA/TIKTOK

Recounting the interaction, Cynthia said the server laughed after she ordered the kids’ menu, per BroBible.

The woman said, “He looked at me and chuckled. … I swear she’s 11.”

According to the mother, the server then made a comment suggesting he might need to see the girl’s report card to confirm her age: “I swear she’s 11, just looks … big.”

The mother later clarified that the exchange was not a serious confrontation.

Her daughter received the kids’ meal, and the server did not refuse the order: “It really wasn’t a big deal. We got the kids’ meal, and it wasn’t a negative experience.”

Viewers debate whether the girl looks older

TikTok users commented that her daughter looked older than 11. BY: CYNKAYGARZA/TIKTOK

The video sparked discussion about the daughter’s appearance, with several viewers saying they initially thought she was older.

One commenter even wrote, “Omggg she looks 16 or 17.”

Another suggested that her clothes, makeup, and highlights might make her appear older.

Some parents also shared similar experiences with children who look older than their actual age.

Others argued that restaurant workers should not make assumptions about a child’s age based on appearance.

Several people who identified themselves as servers also said they would not mind serving a kids’ meal to an adult, regardless of age.

Texas Roadhouse clarifies its kids’ meal rules

Texas Roadhouse clarified its rules. BY: TEXAS ROADHOUSE

The incident also raised questions about whether Texas Roadhouse requires customers to prove they are under a certain age before ordering from the kids’ menu.

The above source initially referenced a report by The Sun about age restrictions on kids’ meals.

However, Texas Roadhouse later provided the publication with a clarification: “We do not require guests to provide proof of age to purchase a Kids Meal. The server was having some fun, which is one of our Core Values, with these guests.”

The company’s response indicates that Cynthia’s daughter did not need to produce a report card or other proof of age to receive her meal.

For the mother as well, the exchange ultimately remained a light-hearted restaurant moment rather than a dispute over the order.