‘Making my life a living hell!’: Newly elected Democrat exposes alleged threats from party leaders over his refusal to back Jeffries

Newly elected Democrat Don Leonard alleged that party leaders threatened political repercussions if he declined to support Hakeem Jeffries for House Speaker. BY: @DONFOROHIO/INSTAGRAM & MEGA

Rep.-elect Don Leonard (D-OH) has alleged that senior House Democrats warned him of serious political consequences if he refuses to support Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in the upcoming House Speaker vote.

According to Leonard, the consequences included losing committee assignments and receiving no party backing in his next reelection campaign.

He first described how he was allegedly pressured to support Jeffries in an Instagram video posted to his profile on November 10.

Although Leonard initially portrayed his encounter with the Democrats as very dramatic, he later toned his account down while maintaining that the potential repercussions were genuine.

Political pressure

Don Leonard said not supporting Hakeem Jeffries would mean ‘making my life a living hell for the next two years here in Washington.’ BY: @DONFOROHIO/INSTAGRAM

In the video, Leonard said the discussion involved demands for his support even if Jeffries does not commit to addressing key issues, including a constitutional amendment seeking to overturn the Citizens United decision and ending U.S. support for Israel and the Iran war.

The Ohio Democrat further noted that senior Democrats warned him that opposing Jeffries could result in “both making my life a living hell for the next two years here in Washington as well as being sure to lose my election in two years.”

Leonard characterized the encounter as “stuff you see in the movies,” but also said those involved genuinely cared about him and were “cheering” for his success.

The lawmaker added in the caption of the video, “Next Wednesday we will cast our votes for Speaker of the House. I received a letter from Leader Jeffries that still left several of my constituents’ questions unanswered.”

Account downplayed

Don Leonard later said the senior House Democrats were simply ‘offering very friendly advice with very stark consequences.’ BY: @DONFOROHIO/INSTAGRAM

During a November 11 exchange with TMZ‘s Jacob Wasserman, Leonard provided additional details about the conversation and sought to clarify how it unfolded.

When asked about the video, he said the discussion took place over dinner with senior officials rather than during a formal leadership meeting.

“It was so much less cinematic. It was actually a dinner with senior elected officials, and I let them know where my position was on the speaker, and they were offering very friendly advice with very stark consequences,” Leonard stated.

He then added, “It wasn’t in leadership. It wasn’t their position to do it. It was just friendly advice from future colleagues.”

“It doesn’t sound that friendly. You literally said—your words—you said it was out of a movie,” Wasserman responded, prompting Leonard to say, “Well, what’s out of a movie is the consequences of it, right? And the consequences are very real.”

Real consequences

Don Leonard said the consequences he was warned about were ‘very real.’ BY: @DONFOROHIO/INSTAGRAM

Leonard then explained the possible repercussions, noting, “Committee assignments will be withheld. Ability to get legislation on the floor for votes will be difficult, and the ability to get support for re-election will be a difficult case to make.”

“Is this not what people criticize [President Donald Trump] for?” Wasserman asked, leading Leonard to reply, “Welcome to Washington, D.C., right? I’m not shocked, but I’m disappointed.”

The lawmaker refused to disclose the identities of the officials involved.

Progressive Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated with Jeffries, particularly after 11 House Democrats missed a November 10 procedural vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, sending the impeachment articles to committee.

Leonard, for his part, made clear in his November 10 video that the pressure had not changed his position, declaring, “At the end of the day, the big D Democratic Party needs some little D democracy and, well, I’m just a stubborn S.O.B.”