Mystery women heard giggling in background as President Donald Trump makes surprise call into C-SPAN: ‘It looks like we’ve got a call from the White House’

A mystery woman's laughter during Trump's surprise C-SPAN appearance sparked speculation that White House aide Natalie Harp was nearby. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump made a surprise phone call to C-SPAN on Monday night, interrupting the debut of the network’s new evening program.

But while the president spoke with host Mimi Geerges, viewers noticed another voice in the background: a woman who appeared to giggle just before Trump began speaking.

The brief moment quickly sparked speculation online about who was with the president at the White House.

Some journalists suggested the woman could be White House aide Natalie Harp, although her identity has not been confirmed.

Trump surprises C-SPAN host with phone call

Trump surprised host Mimi Geerges with an unexpected phone call and praised C-SPAN. BY: C-SPAN/YOUTUBE

The unexpected appearance took place during the premiere of Washington Journal Primetime, hosted by Geerges.

As the program continued, the host announced, “And it looks like we’ve got a call from the White House. Mr. President, welcome to Washington Journal Primetime.”

Trump then greeted her, saying, “Well, thank you, Mimi, and good luck with the show. I’ve watched you numerous times, and you do a great job.”

The woman could be heard giggling around the beginning of the exchange.

However, neither Trump nor Geerges acknowledged the laughter, and the interview continued.

The president spoke with the host for approximately eight minutes, discussing immigration, the possibility of an impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Natalie Harp’s name emerges amid online speculation

Many people believed the giggling woman could’ve been Harp. BY: MEGA

The unidentified woman’s laughter quickly became a talking point on social media, with several commentators wondering whether Harp was sitting near Trump.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the clip and wrote that a woman who did not sound like first lady Melania Trump could be heard giggling in the background.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold also reacted to the recording, speculating that Trump may have been watching C-SPAN with Harp.

Journalist Laura Rozen similarly suggested that Harp was the woman heard laughing.

Justin Baragona of Zeteo News also questioned whether the voice belonged to the presidential aide.

However, these were social media reactions rather than confirmed identifications.

Neither the White House nor Harp publicly confirmed who was heard in the recording.

Trump reveals why he watches C-SPAN

Trump says he like watching C-SPAN because it gives him an idea about people’s opinions. BY: MEGA

During the conversation, Geerges asked Trump what he enjoyed watching on C-SPAN.

The president said he regularly follows the network’s call-in segments because they help him understand public opinion: “Well, I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are.”

He added that he believed Republican callers were generally supportive of him, saying: “We have some great Republicans calling in, and I’m not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be.”

Trump also discussed his administration’s immigration policies and defended its record when questioned about deportations.

The conversation later turned to Hegseth and the possibility of Republicans supporting impeachment proceedings, Mediaite reported.

Despite the attention surrounding the mysterious laughter, the identity of the woman remained unclear in the reports.